BEARTOOTH And TRIVIUM Announce Spring 2023 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

BEARTOOTH and TRIVIUM will join forces for a U.S. co-headlining tour in the spring. Support on the trek will come from MALEVOLENCE and ARCHETYPES COLLIDE.

The 29-city tour kicks off Monday, May 1 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania at Sherman Theater with stops in Nashville, Tennessee; Las Vegas, Nevada; Grand Rapid, Michigan and more before wrapping up on Thursday, June 15 in Seattle, Washington at Paramount Theater.

TRIVIUM is stoked about this bill, saying: "TRIVTOOTH! We are elated to announce our co-headlining monster of a tour with the incredible BEARTOOTH. We have been fans of what they do, and pals with them for ages — so it's great we're finally doing something so massive together. TRIVIUM and BEARTOOTH are both bands supported by each of our wonderful fanbases — so we know these shows are going to go off. Add in MALEVOLENCE, one of our favorite bands on the planet, and ARCHETYPES COLLIDE, one of BEARTOOTH's favorites, and we have a hell of a bill."

"I'm so excited to go out on this amazing tour with metal legends TRIVIUM," says BEARTOOTH frontman Caleb Shomo. "When the stars aligned and it was possible, it truly was a no-brainer. This tour is gonna be unique, fun, and face-melting from start to finish. Strap in, bring your metal horns, and be prepared to get your face ripped off."

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, February 2 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMTRIVBT" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. local.

Tour dates:

Apr. 21 - Tampa, FL - 98RockFest*

Apr. 22 - Orlando, FL - Earth Day Birthday*

Apr. 23 - St. Augustine, FL - Planet Band Camp*

Apr. 28 - Newark, NJ - Rock The Rock Fest*

Apr. 29 - Worcester, MA - The Big Gig*

May 01 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

May 03 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

May 04 - Milwaukee, WI - Hog Fest*

May 06 - St. Paul, MN - Twin City Takeover*

May 08 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

May 09 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

May 10 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

May 13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

May 14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

May 16 - Richmond, VA - The National

May 17 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May 20 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

May 21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

May 25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival*

May 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

May 28 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

May 30 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

May 31 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

Jun. 02 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Jun. 03 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Jun. 04 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Jun. 06 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Jun. 07 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Jun. 09 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

Jun. 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Jun. 11 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium

Jun. 12 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

Jun. 14 - Spokane, WA - Podium

Jun. 15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

* BEARTOOTH only

Last summer, BEARTOOTH surprised-released a brand new single, "Riptide". The accompanying music video saw Shomo sharing the stage with a group of interpretative dancers.

Shomo stated about the track: "'Riptide' is about trying to start a new chapter in life and trying to stop focusing on all of the negative things that have been surrounding my life for quite some time and me focusing on being healthier, happier, and having a better time with my life."

The lyrics to "Riptide" include such lines as: "I'm done explaining my pain / This is way too much / I wanna feel euphoria / Give me the rush / Cause it's the last time that I romanticize / The riptide that's trying to drown me."

Shomo told NME that "as much as I love [2021's 'Below' album] and it was important for my life and my career, it was absolutely the most depressing and sad piece of work I've ever done. [On 'Riptide'] I wanted to do something to get me out of that headspace. I wanted to make something really fun, that makes you happy and isn 't really fucking sad. I basically made BEARTOOTH's version of a dance song… This is a whole new thing for Beartooth and it 's pretty wild. If I wasn't nervous, though, then I'd know this isn 't the right song for us to release. It 's really important for where BEARTOOTH is heading."

Despite the fact that "Riptide" is a BEARTOOTH version of a pop song, Shomo told NME that he is "still writing plenty of heavy shit" for the new album. "It's still going to be a rock record but I'm trying to push the boundaries as far as I can go and dive deeper into what I love about each facet of BEARTOOTH. There's no need to be scared of taking it too far."

The 30-year-old frontman, who writes, performs, records and mixes everything that goes into BEARTOOTH's albums, elaborated on the musical direction of the band's new material in an interview with the WSOU 89.5 FM radio station, saying: "I'm trying to kind of push myself in a lot of ways, try new things that I've never tried before, try and show off different parts of my voice that I haven't used before. Yeah, it's going to be a wild ride."

With nearly two million monthly listeners on Spotify, BEARTOOTH has released four albums thus far: "Disgusting" (2014),"Aggressive" (2016),"Disease" (2018) and "Below" (2021).

The Ohio act recently released a deluxe edition of "Below". "Below Deluxe" is expanded to include 32 tracks. For this edition, BEARTOOTH added two new bonus tracks, "Fighting Back" and "Permanently Sealed", as well as a refreshed version of current radio single "Skin (Alternate Universe Version)", which mixes acoustics and electrics. It also includes the full, 17-track live recordings from the "Live From The Journey Below" livestream, recorded at the historic Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana in July 2021. An exclusive 52-track "Special Video Edition" Apple eMix bundle includes all the official videos plus the videos from "Live From The Journey Below".

TRIVIUM's latest album, "In The Court Of The Dragon", came out in October 2021 via the band's longtime label Roadrunner Records. The record was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. The album cover is an original oil painting by French artist Mathieu Nozieres.

Last spring, TRIVIUM guitarist Corey Beaulieu was asked in an interview with Wisconsin's WZOR (Razor 94.7/104.7) radio station if he and his bandmates had begun working on material for the follow-up to "In The Court Of The Dragon". He responded: "No. There's always material. During our downtime, I wrote some stuff, just 'cause I needed something to do and I had a couple of riffs, and I was, like, 'Screw it. I'll just kind of start working on it.' And then there's fragments of songs or demos of songs that maybe someone… I know I have a couple of things I wrote and demoed for the last record, but when you have three people in the band writing song ideas and riffs and stuff, by the time you finish the record there's a bunch of stuff everyone's got that we never got around to. So there's always a stockpile to pick from if we need a starting point for a song. We're never short on those."

According to Beaulieu, TRIVIUM "usually" released albums at two-year intervals in the past. "We'd put out a record and then tour and then two years later [put out another one]," he said. "That's basically how our whole cycle has been for our career. At one point, I think there was three years between records, but usually it's two 'cause you do your touring and then the way it is, you just kind of keep it going. That's why we have I think six albums that have come out in October, so we're pretty consistent with the timeline of what we're doing. We just felt that since 'What The Dead Men Say' came out basically right when everything shut down and we weren't gonna tour, the whole thinking was, 'Who knows when we're gonna be able to tour?' 'Cause no one knew at that point if it was gonna be six months, a year, a year and a half, two years — it was unpredictable when bands were gonna be able to tour and do all that stuff. Do we wanna go out on tour a year or two down the line with a record that's been out for a year or two? Or when we kick off touring, get people excited with new material. So we chose that route and surprised people with another album. We had all this free time, so why just sit around and not do anything, just trying to wait it out? It's, like, we can always write — no one's stopping us from doing that — so we jumped into that."

TRIVIUM recently supported MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD on the 2022 leg of "The Metal Tour Of The Year".