BEARTOOTH Announces July/August 2024 U.S. Tour With CURRENTS, BOUNDARIES And NEVERTEL

Hot on the heels of the fully sold-out 2024 North American leg of "The Surface" tour, which sold a career-record 78,000 tickets across more than 40 shows, gold-selling and billion-streaming Columbus rock band BEARTOOTH — Caleb Shomo, vocals; Zach Huston, guitars; Will Deely, guitars; Oshie Bichar, bass; and Connor Denis, drums — will be hitting the road again this summer.

The next leg kicks off on July 5 in Las Vegas and runs through August 3 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. CURRENTS, BOUNDARIES and NEVERTEL will serve as support.

"We've all been working harder than ever to create the best show we've ever put on and will stop at nothing to make sure it's worth every penny and then some," says Shomo. "We can't wait to get back out and rock with all of you!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 8 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, May 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMBT24" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

BEARTOOTH's fifth studio album, "The Surface", came out in October 2023 via Red Bull Records. With 160 million streams to date, it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hard Rock Albums, Luminate Alternative Albums, and Luminate Record Label Independent Current Albums, as well as No. 5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales. The band has so far earned nominations at this year's Libera Awards for "Best Heavy Record" and the Heavy Music Awards for "Best International Artist".

In other BEARTOOTH news, their latest single, "I Was Alive", landed at No. 1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Airplay chart and the U.S. Mediabase Active Rock radio chart. It landed on the latter chart for the week of April 27 and has stayed there for two weeks. The single marks the band's second No. 1 in six months, following their previous single, "Might Love Myself", which was the band's first-ever No. 1 at the format. BEARTOOTH achieving back-to-back, chart-topping singles at radio is a testament to their decade of growth and the power of "The Surface".

BEARTOOTH on tour with CURRENTS, BOUNDARIES and NEVERTEL:

Jul. 05 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Jul. 06 - Fresno, CA - Tioga-Seqoia Brewery

Jul. 07 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

Jul. 09 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom

Jul. 11 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom

Jul. 13 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe Hammond

Jul. 14 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

Jul. 16 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland

Jul. 18 - Dubuque, IA - Back Waters Stage

Jul. 19 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

Jul. 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival

Jul. 22 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Jul. 23 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Jul. 24 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Jul. 26 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors

Jul. 27 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penns National

Jul. 29 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Jul. 30 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

Aug. 01 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

Aug. 02 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Aug. 03 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

Shomo first turned the pain of his struggle with mental health and self-image into music in 2013.

BEARTOOTH began as a living document, a diary, a journal of repressed rage and depression. Alone in his basement studio, screaming and singing, playing all the instruments, and self-producing a batch of furious but melodic songs filled with reflection and confession, the Ohio native stared into the abyss, initially with no intention of returning to the heavy music world that burned him as a teen. A decade later, the different pieces of his body of work connect in title, sound, and spirit. As the frontman hits 31, BEARTOOTH's 2023-released fifth album, "The Surface", completes this era. It kicked off a new chapter filled with surprising optimism and just as honest. Depression is a sick, disgusting, aggressive disease below the surface. Shomo stands ready to bask in the light.

Like NINE INCH NAILS, BEARTOOTH remains a one-person band in the studio. On the heels of the introductory "Sick" EP (2013),"Disgusting" (2014) produced the band's first gold single, "In Between". "Aggressive" (2016) and "Disease" (2018) expanded on the desperation and pain, each a step closer to a balance between the blood and tears of classic recordings and the shimmer of modernity.

Rolling Stone heralded BEARTOOTH as one of 10 Artists You Need to Know. The rabid response to Shomo's music demonstrated how many people related to his struggle for self-acceptance. "Below" (2021) topped the Rock and Alternative charts and several Best Rock/Metal Albums Of The Year lists. As of 2024, the BEARTOOTH catalog boasts more than one billion streams across all platforms.

BEARTOOTH began as both bomb and balm, an outright refusal to suffer in silence, weaponizing radio-ready bombast, delivering raw emotion mixed with noise-rock chaos. Other bands play the "devastating riffs and catchy hooks" game, but this music is the difference between life and death, and now, a sort of life after death while still here. The band Forbes sees "inching towards a tipping point of becoming the latest arena headliner" is now one step closer.