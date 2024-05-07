FALLING IN REVERSE Announces New Album 'Popular Monster', Summer 2024 U.S. Headline Tour

FALLING IN REVERSE make anthems that provoke and inspire. Unnervingly ahead of the pack and yet always decisively right on time, their mix of bombastic declarations and intimate confessions connect with diverse crowds worldwide. The rule-breaking, genre-busting, hellraising band delivers raw emotion with double and triple entendre like Molotov cocktails thrown at pop culture.

Since 2017, the band has continued to explode by leaps and bounds. The catalog has clocked billions of streams, several gold and platinum certifications, recognition from top tier press such as Pitchfork, Billboard, The New York Times and Forbes, and several No. 1 radio singles.

FALLING IN REVERSE has announced its new album — and first since 2017's "Coming Home" — "Popular Monster". It arrives on July 26 via Epitaph Records. Additionally, the band has shared the video for the new single "Ronald (Feat. Tech N9ne And Alex Terrible)". Watch it below

The two-times-platinum smash "Popular Monster" and the album of the same name couldn't have come from anyone else but Ronnie Radke, who produced the album alongside Tyler Smith. Both Kerrang! and Revolver magazine counted the charismatic Las Vegas-born frontman and bandleader among "the greatest living rock stars." The album arrives with several RIAA-certified singles, which have been released over time since 2018. "Popular Monster" is certified two times platinum. while "Zombified", "Voices In My Head" and "Watching The World Burn" are all certified gold.

FALLING IN REVERSE's catalog has accrued 5 billion streams, with 1.7 billion across all the album singles released to date. The catalog streaming remains robust at 35 million per week. Over on TikTok, the band has a stronghold, with 5.7 billion video views, with 4 million creations and a 1.5 billion creator reach.

FALLING IN REVERSE has also announced its summer 2024 headline tour plans, produced by Live Nation. The band will play 7,000-12,000-capacity venues with support coming from BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DANCE GAVIN DANCE and Tech N9Ne. Jeris Johnson and Nathan James appear on select dates. Full routing can be found below.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, May 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBM2024" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

This is the first announced leg of a planned world tour. Additional dates and cities around the world, and their support acts, will be announced soon.

"Popular Monster" track listing:

01. Prequel

02. Popular Monster

03. All My Life

04. Ronald (Feat. Tech N9ne + Alex Terrible)

05. Voices In My Head

06. Bad Guy (Feat. Saraya)

07. Watch The World Burn

08. Trigger Warning

09. Zombified

10. No Fear

11. Last Resort - Reimagined

FALLING IN REVERSE on tour with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DANCE GAVIN DANCE and TECH N9NE:

Aug. 18 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Amphitheater*

Aug. 21 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest*

Aug. 22 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre*

Aug. 23 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

Aug. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Aug. 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

Aug. 29 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

Aug. 30 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

Sep. 01 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Sep. 02 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sep. 04 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater^

Sep. 06 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live^

Sep. 07 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

Sep. 09 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion^

Sep. 10 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater^

Sep. 12 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Sep. 13 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^

Sep. 15 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

Sep. 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

Sep. 20 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater^

Sep. 21 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

Sep. 23 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard^

Sep. 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

Sep. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^

* With Nathan James

^ With Jeris Johnson

"Popular Monster" is a defiant statement and triumphant victory for singer, songwriter, bandleader, and provocateur Ronnie Radke, who invented FALLING IN REVERSE inside a prison cell.

Radke fills the fifth full-length from FALLING IN REVERSE with invincible and irresistible songs that resonate across generations and genres. Co-produced with longtime collaborator Tyler Smyth (I PREVAIL, LIGHTS),"Popular Monster" is full of confessional angst, bravado, and clever wordplay.

Ronnie formed a series of pop-punk bands in Las Vegas as a teenager, culminating in the creation of ESCAPE THE FATE. The metalcore group's meteoric rise coincided with the singer's spiral into addiction. By the time he was sentenced to two years in prison, the band he started had moved on without him. Some fans, critics, and industry types figured his story would end there.

They were very wrong.

The gold-certified debut album from FALLING IN REVERSE, "The Drug In Me Is You" (2011),arrived less than two years after Ronnie's release. Thanks to his formative fascinations with metal, punk, and hip-hop, he almost single-handedly revived rap rock with the ambitious "Fashionably Late" (2013). "Just Like You" (2015),debuted in the Top 5 on the US Rock chart. The grungy and atmospheric "Coming Home" (2017) demonstrated yet another adventurous side of Radke's self-expression.

"Losing My Mind" and "Losing My Life" surprised the so-called "scene" all over again in 2018 when he became the first of his peers to swerve from the album format to standalone singles. "Drugs" explored the American substance abuse epidemic and channeled Ronnie's own heartbreak.

The massive "Popular Monster" became Ronnie's first No. 1 song on the radio and his first platinum single less than two years after its release. It was also the first No. 1 song on Billboard's inaugural Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, which considers airplay, streaming, and downloads. "Popular Monster" eventually went double platinum in the US and triple platinum platinum in Australia. "Zombified" and "Voices In My Head" went to No. 1 back-to-back. "Voices In My Head" was also the No. 1 Song of 2022 at SiriusXM's Octane. The unconventional, caustic, and super heavy "Watch The World Burn" dominated rock radio in 2023 and improbably became his first Billboard Hot 100 song.

As with the top-notch producers and directors Ronnie has hired to help execute his vision, he'd regularly surrounded himself with incredible live players, resulting in unforgettable performances with various lineups over the years. Radke owns the stage, whether taking the Warped Tour mantle held by MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and FALL OUT BOY in the tour's final years, performing in prominent spots on every major rock festival, or on massive headlining treks.

"Popular Monster", the album, marks another chapter in the ongoing story of an artist who continually beats the odds, surmounting obstacles (and adversaries) both within and without.

"Radke stands as one of this generation's most revered rock frontmen," wrote the esteemed Forbes magazine in a 2020 profile. "And maybe even one of the scene's last true rockstars."