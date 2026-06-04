SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH: 'We Just Do Not Have The DNA To Phone Anything In'

In a new interview with iHeartRadio Canada 's Jesse Modz, SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith was asked to name one thing that he is most proud of when it comes to the band's latest album, "Ei8ht". Brent responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We just do not have the DNA to phone anything in. We're not resting on our laurels. We're not trying to go back and kind of rehash the same era, if you will, in our career."

He continued: "An album is a snapshot. It's a moment in time for an artist, and that can evolve and that can change over time. But I think the biggest thing that I'm the most proud of is that being in the band that I'm in, we still all ride the same bus together. When we're on tour, we stay in the same hotels together. When we fly, we take the same planes together. When we enter the venue, no matter what size the venue it is, or field or festival or whatever, we have the same dressing room. Nobody separates. That you remember that you are a family. And regardless of whether you're in a band or you're a solo artist or what have you, that doesn't matter when you're talking about family and when you're talking about the people in your life that mean the most to you. Twenty-two years in, we still love each other. We still respect each other. We're still very opinionated about things, but we always find a compromise. We are 1,000% a democracy in this band. Everybody has a voice, and we make the best decision for the band. I think that's the most… For me personally, when I look at the trajectory of everything, some people have asked me before, like, 'How have you been able to do it this long? And you seemingly look like you all still love being around one another and enjoy playing on stage. And when you are together, you really do look as if you still really love one another and care about each other.' And that's 100 percent accurate. We do."

"Ei8ht" arrived on May 29 via Atlantic Records. The LP was produced by SHINEDOWN bassist and songwriter Eric Bass at his Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina.

The album came out after an unprecedented run for the band, with its pre-release singles amassing more than 91 million streams across streaming platforms. That momentum has been fueled by "Dance, Kid, Dance", "Killing Fields", "Searchlight", "Safe And Sound", "Outlaw" and crossover smash "Three Six Five", which reached No.1 at Alternative radio while climbing the Hot AC and Top 40 charts.

SHINEDOWN recently announced a massive "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" world tour, taking the band to 11 countries across 54 dates, including stops throughout North America and Europe at some of the world's biggest venues.

Joining SHINEDOWN on the massive worldwide tour are COHEED AND CAMBRIA, BLACK STONE CHERRY, FROM ASHES TO NEW, DJ Rock Feed and THOSE DAMN CROWS on various dates.