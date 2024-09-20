BEARTOOTH Shares New Song 'ATTN.' From 'The Surface (Deluxe Edition)'

Hot on the heels of their most successful tour to date — spanning more than 60 shows across North America and over 100,000 tickets sold — and a year after the release of their chart-topping fifth album "The Surface", which earned the band their first pair of No. 1 singles at U.S. Active Rock radio ("Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive") and nominations at the Heavy Awards and Libera Awards, BEARTOOTH has even more good news to share with fans.

The platinum-selling and billion-streaming Columbus rock band — Caleb Shomo, vocals; Zach Huston, guitars; Will Deely, guitars; Oshie Bichar, bass; and Connor Denis, drums — has dropped "The Surface (Deluxe Edition)" today, September 20, via Red Bull Records.

The expanded edition of the album features the brand new song "ATTN.", along with an accompanying music video, which can be seen below.

In classic BEARTOOTH fashion, it's rife with hooks, supremely catchy verses, arena-filling, sing-along choruses, and monster breakdowns. The anthemic highs are reflective of Shomo's introspective journey to finding and loving his authentic self.

The high-energy video sees Shomo voyage through the subway system to his next stop, before taking an elevator back to the streets above — a metaphor for his professional and personal path from ground zero to the top.

"'ATTN.' is about the ultimate conclusion that I've come to after this whole album cycle and living with these songs for as long as I have now," says Shomo, who has spent the past few years diligently cultivating a positive mental attitude after years of sharing his inner demons via his lyrics. "I think self-love has led to a deeper understanding of my value as a person, to myself and to others. I will always be proud of my art, and I will always be proud of the work that I've put in to say what matters to me. I think that's a great lesson for anybody to take in their own work and their own life."

Shomo continues: "Other people's perception of what you do does not dictate whether something is good or bad — that is only somebody's view. What matters is you, yourself, believing in your work and if it makes you happy and pushes you to be a better version of yourself. That is all that matters at the end of the day. Chasing that feeling and trusting it and finding a group of people that will empower you in that journey is what it's all about."

"The Surface (Deluxe Edition)" also includes new mixes of beloved album tracks and live cuts, the latter of which truly capture the band in its natural habitat — on stage and laying all of its cards face up on the table with and for their fans. The live renditions on the package were recorded at the Hard Rock in Sacramento, where they brought an unforgettable performance to a sold-out crowd. This fall, they'll bring "ATTN." to audiences for the first time, as they embark on an 18-date run hitting iconic venues like Alexandra Palace.

Lastly, the track "In Between" is now officially an RIAA-certified platinum single with over one million song sales in the U.S.

"The Surface" was released in October 2023 on Red Bull Records. It has garnered 190 million streams to date, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hard Rock Albums, Luminate Alternative Albums, and Luminate Record Label Independent Current Albums, as well as No. 5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales. The single "I Was Alive" landed at No. 1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Airplay chart and the U.S. Mediabase Active Rock radio chart. Just six months prior, the album's previous single, "Might Love Myself", also hit No. 1 and was the band's first-ever chat topper at the format. BEARTOOTH achieving back-to-back, chart-topping singles at radio was a huge testament to their decade of growth and the power of "The Surface".

Like its predecessors, "The Surface" was an intensely personal and powerful journey for Shomo, who has never shied away from sharing his demons in his music and with his fans. However, the frontman has turned a corner with a more optimistic outlook and demonstrates exceptional growth as both an artist and a human being through the songs that comprise the album.

"The Surface (Deluxe Edition)" track listing:

01. The Surface

02. Riptide

03. Doubt Me

04. The Better Me (Feat. Hardy)

05. Might Love Myself

06. Sunshine!

07. What's Killing You

08. Look The Other Way

09. What Are You Waiting For

10. My New Reality

11. I Was Alive

12. ATTN.

13. I Was Alive (Live In Sacramento)

14. I Was Alive (Low Gain Mix)

15. Look The Other Way (Ambient Mix)

16. Might Love Myself (Live In Sacramento)

17. Might Love Myself (Smooth Mix)

18. Sunshine (Live In Sacramento)

Shomo first turned the pain of his struggle with mental health and self-image into music in 2013.

BEARTOOTH began as a living document, a diary, a journal of repressed rage and depression. Alone in his basement studio, screaming and singing, playing all the instruments, and self-producing a batch of furious but melodic songs filled with reflection and confession, the Ohio native stared into the abyss, initially with no intention of returning to the heavy music world that burned him as a teen. A decade later, the different pieces of his body of work connect in title, sound, and spirit. As the frontman approaches 32, BEARTOOTH's 2023-released fifth album, "The Surface", completes this era. It kicked off a new chapter filled with surprising optimism and just as honest. Depression is a sick, disgusting, aggressive disease below the surface. Shomo stands ready to bask in the light.

Like NINE INCH NAILS, BEARTOOTH remains a one-person band in the studio. On the heels of the introductory "Sick" EP (2013),"Disgusting" (2014) produced the band's first gold single, "In Between". "Aggressive" (2016) and "Disease" (2018) expanded on the desperation and pain, each a step closer to a balance between the blood and tears of classic recordings and the shimmer of modernity.

Rolling Stone heralded BEARTOOTH as one of 10 Artists You Need to Know. The rabid response to Shomo's music demonstrated how many people related to his struggle for self-acceptance. "Below" (2021) topped the Rock and Alternative charts and several Best Rock/Metal Albums Of The Year lists. As of 2024, the BEARTOOTH catalog boasts more than one billion streams across all platforms.

BEARTOOTH began as both bomb and balm, an outright refusal to suffer in silence, weaponizing radio-ready bombast, delivering raw emotion mixed with noise-rock chaos. Other bands play the "devastating riffs and catchy hooks" game, but this music is the difference between life and death, and now, a sort of life after death while still here. The band Forbes sees "inching towards a tipping point of becoming the latest arena headliner" is now one step closer.

Photo credit: Jamie Waters