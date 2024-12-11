  • facebook
'Beat Saber' Virtual Reality Game Gets METALLICA Music Pack

December 11, 2024

A METALLICA DLC pack with 17 new tracks is now available in the virtual reality game Beat Saber.

Promising its "most challenging levels" yet, the METALLICA music pack includes a dedicated environment with fire and lighting effects.

The makers of Beat Saber say on the PlayStation.Blog: "This iconic metal band has been one of the most anticipated artists among our community, and we’re beyond excited for you to finally experience it. For the very first time, we’re launching a full music pack dedicated to the metal genre.

Here's the full track listing:

* Atlas, Rise!
* Battery
* Blackened
* Creeping Death
* Enter Sandman
* Fade To Black
* For Whom The Bell Tolls
* Fuel
* Hit The Lights
* King Nothing
* Lux Æterna
* Master Of Puppets
* Nothing Else Matters
* One
* Sad But True
* Seek & Destroy
* The Unforgiven
The Beat Games team has outdone themselves again with this music pack. It's a real challenge, bringing over an hour and 41 minutes of playtime across 17 songs that will keep you on your toes. The environment created for this music pack features new technology, where nearly every component can be moved and rotated to give mappers maximum control when creating unique light shows.

Each pillar in the environment is made of a bent metal structure with supporting scaffoldings, and lasers and tiny light bulbs add more depth to the designs. Fire and lighting effects further elevate the visuals of the environment.

As usual, the challenging levels feature Arc and Chain notes and are available in multiplayer, so you can compete with your family, friends, or random opponents.

The METALLICA music pack introduces a new gameplay feature: Variable Note Jump Speed. This means the speed of individual cubes coming at you in the beatmap will change depending on the intensity of the song.

In addition to this, the makers of Beat Saber are introducing a color override that lets you change the color of the cubes. This will be particularly useful for those who want to stick with their preferred colors or for players who might be colorblind.

You can get the full music pack now or grab the game-and-music-pack bundle, discounted to $39.99 until January 31, 2025.

