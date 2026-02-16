BEHEMOTH Cancels Concert In Bangalore, India Following 'Threats' From 'Religious Christian Groups'

Polish extreme metal titans BEHEMOTH have announced the cancelation of the band's scheduled performance on March 3 in Bangalore, India.

BEHEMOTH was slated to stop by India as part of the group's "Chant Of The Eastern Lands" tour. The band was set to take the stage alongside metallers NIDHOGG at Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru, with BEHEMOTH's India return presented by SkillBox and their festival and gig series BigHorn.

Earlier today (Monday, February 16),BEHEMOTH released the following statement via social media: "Over the past few weeks, we and our team have received numerous credible threats stemming from religious Christian groups who have been applying pressure to authorities and to the promoter in an effort to stop the show from taking place. These threats have raised serious concerns regarding the band's safety and security, including the possibility of arrest or physical danger.

"We have been in close contact with the local promoter throughout this process. We want to make it clear that this cancellation is not the fault of the promoter, who has acted in good faith at every stage. Despite genuine efforts, it was not possible to obtain sufficient assurances that the band would be protected from legal consequences or security risks. On that basis, we have made the decision to cancel the show.

"This is another example of religious fanaticism attempting to impose itself on artistic expression, something the band has recently faced in Turkey. It is deeply concerning to see what feels like a growing movement toward censorship around the world. In this modern age, artists should not face intimidation, threats, or the risk of imprisonment for performing their art.

"Regardless of religion, race, or culture, freedom of expression must remain a fundamental principle. We believe it is important that people stand together in support of liberal values and creative freedom.

"To our legions in India, we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to perform for you on this occasion. We appreciate your support and hope to return soon.

"Stay strong. Stay free."

BEHEMOTH made its Indian live debut debut in September 2016 at Deccan Rock Festival in Hyderabad.

Earlier this month, BEHEMOTH's scheduled performances in Turkey were canceled, with the band calling the decision by Turkish authorities to scrap the shows an "example of ideology being used to suppress artistic expression and restrict cultural freedom".

The Beşiktaş District Governor's Office called off the concerts in Istanbul and Ankara, citing concerns that the events conflict with "societal values" after a wave of online backlash and accusations of satanism.

"The events were found to have caused public reaction due to their incompatibility with our societal values," the governor's office said in a statement.

BEHEMOTH, which is no stranger to controversy, last performed in Istanbul in 2019 at the Volkswagen Arena.

Back in February 2021, BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski was convicted for offending religious feelings by a court in Warsaw. The charges stemmed from an image the Polish musician posted on social media showing a foot stamping on a picture of the Virgin Mary. At the time, Darski was ordered to pay a fine of 15,000 złoty (approximately $4,000) and court costs of almost 3,500 zloty (approximately $942). Darski later contested the judgement and the case was eventually dismissed.

This wasn't the first time Nergal had encountered legal problems in Poland related to his social media activities. Back in January 2018, it was announced that Nergal was being formally charged by Polish authorities in a case involving BEHEMOTH's "Republic Of The Unfaithful" tour artwork and merchandise, which was said to be "insulting" to the national coat of arms of Poland, a stylized white eagle with a golden beak and talons, and wearing a golden crown, in a red shield. Seven years earlier, Nergal was acquitted in Poland on charges he insulted religious sentiment when he called the Catholic Church "the most murderous cult on the planet" during the band's September 2007 performance in Gdynia and tore up a copy of the Bible, calling it "a book of lies."

Photo credit: Sylwia Makris and Christian Martin Weiss