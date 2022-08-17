BEHEMOTH Shares Music Video For New Single 'Thy Becoming Eternal'

Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH will release their 12th studio album, "Opvs Contra Natvram", on September 16 via Nuclear Blast. The official music video for the LP's fourth single, "Thy Becoming Eternal", produced by animator Ruben Fro, can be seen below.

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski comments: "Legions! Our new offering from 'Opvs Contra Natvram' — 'Thy Becoming Eternal'. As always, we're trying to keep things fresh! The video was produced by talented Japanese animator Ruben Fro, who created this epic, aeonic CG landscape for our stoic warrior to journey through. The song itself is a fast and furious beast with a bombastic ending, definitely one of the most intense songs in BEHEMOTH's catalog. Let us know if you agree!"

The ten chapters of fury that make up "Opvs Contra Natvram" were written and recorded over the course of a very strange year for the globe — a situation which only heightened the level of craft seen in these 43 minutes and 15 seconds of searing wrath. As with previous studio outings, "Opvs…" was produced by BEHEMOTH, with mixing handled by acclaimed studio legend Joe Barresi (NINE INCH NAILS, TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, ALICE IN CHAINS).

Renowned for his meticulous attention to detail and absolute creative control of BEHEMOTH's world, frontman and band visionary Adam "Nergal" Darski reveled in the depressurized environment afforded by the pandemic. It meant that for nearly the first time since the band's inception over 30 years ago there was no deadline to observe, allowing for a nearly unprecedented level of attention to the process of writing and recording.

Beyond any confines of genre, BEHEMOTH have grown to become nothing less than the personification of rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression informed by a literate worldview and worldliness that's resulted in a locking of horns with everything from the mainstream press to the Polish Catholic church — most notably manifesting in Nergal's trial for blasphemy in 2010 that only served to expose the deep-seated hypocrisies that his music seeks to challenge.

"The album title means going against the current," Nergal states. "It's the negative of the values and morals and ethics that I stand against. I've seriously been wrestling with destructive tendencies in pop culture — cancel culture, social media, and tools which I feel are very dangerous weapons in the hands of people who are not competent to judge others. That's something which I find very destructive and disturbing — and extremely limiting coming from an artists' perspective. This is my middle finger to that. There's a song on the record called 'Neo-Spartacvs'. Spartacus was one of the most iconic rebels in history who went against the most powerful empire of all time. In the end, it's me screaming, 'I Am Spartacus, and so are you!' I want to spark that flame of rebellion. If something seems wrong then stand up to it!"

"Opvs Contra Natvram" features twin cover art available in both black and white and will be released in an array of physical formats designed by Bartek Rogalewicz (Lodge.Black),certain to thrill collectors of limited editions.

"Opvs Contra Natvram" track listing:

01. Post-God Nirvana

02. Malaria Vvlgata

03. The Deathless Sun

04. Ov My Herculean Exile

05. Neo-Spartacvs

06. Disinheritance

07. Off To War!

08. Once Upon A Pale Horse

09. Thy Becoming Eternal

10. Versvs Christvs

BEHEMOTH is:

Adam "Nergal" Darski – Lead vocals, Guitar

Zbigniew "Inferno" Promiński - Drums, Percussion

Tomasz "Orion" Wróblewski - Bass, Backing vocals

Patryk "Seth" Sztyber - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Photo credit: Oskar Szramka