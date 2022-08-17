LARS ULRICH, BRIAN JOHNSON, GEEZER BUTLER And SEBASTIAN BACH Among Newly Added Artists To TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concerts

Paramount will join forces with FOO FIGHTERS and the Hawkins family to present the all-star global music event, The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, across the global media and entertainment company's portfolio of leading broadcast, cable, streaming and digital brands. Captured live September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London, directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten for EP-PIC Films And Creative, the concert will feature the biggest names in music joining together in celebration of the life, music and love of one of modern music's most beloved figures.

"Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins's enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount's portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base," said Bob Bakish, president and CEO, Paramount. "From our broad mix of platforms to the universal strength of our brands, Paramount is uniquely positioned to maximize the reach and impact of content worldwide, and we look forward to sharing this meaningful music experience with audiences across every touchpoint."

"Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work," said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount and chief content officer, music, Paramount+. "Together with the FOO FIGHTERS and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount's global scale to mirror Taylor's worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere."

The full Wembley Stadium show will be available to stream live and on demand across Paramount's streaming and digital platforms, including:

* Live coverage across Paramount+ (domestically),Pluto TV (internationally) and MTV brand YouTube channels (globally) beginning Saturday, September 3 (11:30 a.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. BST).

* On-demand access globally via Paramount+ on Saturday, September 3 and on Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD starting the week of September 5.

Special editions of the concert will air in prime time across Paramount's broadcast and cable channels globally:

* CBS television network will broadcast highlights from the tribute concert on Saturday, September 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

* MTV will also air the one-hour special across its channels around the world starting in Latin America on Saturday, September 3 and other international territories on Sunday, September 4, followed by an extended two-hour compilation that will air globally in September.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.

Paramount+ premium subscribers will have access to the simulcast stream via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

Newly announced artists who will appear at the event include Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, Lars Ulrich and Taylor Hawkins's son, Shane, who performed FOO FIGHTERS' "My Hero" as a tribute to his late father at a block party in July.

Another Taylor Hawkins tribute concert will take place on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. An updated list of guests for both shows can be found in the poster below.

As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and, of course, his FOO FIGHTERS brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.

Hawkins was found dead at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota.

An official cause of death for Hawkins hasn't yet been released. But on March 26, Colombia's attorney general's office released a preliminary toxicology report, saying that medical examiners found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins's body, including opioids, benzodiazepines, marijuana and antidepressants.

Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".