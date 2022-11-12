BEHEMOTH Taps Drummer JON RICE For South American Tour

Polish extreme metal veterans BEHEMOTH have tapped UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS drummer Jon Rice for their South American tour with ARCH ENEMY, which kicked off yesterday, November 11, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Rice is temporarily filling in for longtime BEHEMOTH drummer Inferno (real name: Zbigniew Robert Promiński).

Rice previously subbed for Inferno during BEHEMOTH's 2017 North American tour with SLAYER and select 2019 headlining dates in Israel and Turkey.

Rice joined UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS in 2017 and appeared on the band's 2018 "Wasteland" studio album. He has since performed in 2022 with the reactivated THE RED CHORD and Norwegian black metallers TJUSDER.

Rice was previously a member of Arizona death metal merchants JOB FOR A COWBOY and Austin, Texas rockers SCORPION CHILD.

BEHEMOTH's twelfth studio album, "Opvs Contra Natvram", was released in September. As with previous studio outings, the LP was produced by BEHEMOTH, with mixing by studio legend Joe Barresi (NINE INCH NAILS, TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, ALICE IN CHAINS).