BEHEMOTH To Release 30th-Anniversary Live Show 'XXX Years Ov Blasphemy'

September 3, 2024

Polish extreme metal giants BEHEMOTH have announced the release of their monumental anniversary concert "XXX Years Ov Blasphemy" which originally streamed online in 2021. The career-spanning show, held at and filmed on three different locations, has a total running time of 90 minutes, divided into three different acts. This very special set features fan favorites as well as a few selected deep cuts that BEHEMOTH had rarely played live before.

For this event, BEHEMOTH went all in and took the concept of streaming shows during the pandemic to a whole new level, with a full production, incredibly detailed stage set-ups, breathtaking photography and a high-end sound recording.

Way too good to only be seen or heard once, "XXX Years Ov Blasphemy" will now be officially released on October 25 as three-CD + Blu-ray, three-LP and digital album.

As an appetizer, you can now watch the live video for the song "Cursed Angel Of Doom", which originally appeared on BEHEMOTH's first demo, "Endless Damnation", back in 1992.

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski commented: "This project encompasses the BEHEMOTH mantra — connecting the ancients with the modern era by building a bridge through each decade. Join us in this celebration of black metal and unholy worship, as we continue to outlive Jesus Christ himself!

"We are delighted to put the spotlight on 'Cursed Angel Of Doom', the track that started it all. It signifies the beginning of an incredibly inspiring artistic journey that changed our lives forever.

"Legions — we hope you enjoy."

"XXX Years Ov Blasphemy" track listing:

Act 1

01. Chant Of The Eastern Lands
02. Lasy Pomorza
03. Summoning (Of The Ancient Ones)
04. Blackvisions Of The Almighty
05. Cursed Angel Of Doom
06. Pure Evil And Hate

Act 2

01. The Thousand Plagues I Witness
02. Decade Ov Therion
03. Christians To The Lions
04. 44 (The Youth Manifesto)
05. Heru Ra Ha: Let There Be Might
06. Chant For Ezkaton 2000

Act 3

01. Demigod
02. At The Left Hand Ov God
03. Alas, Lord Is Upon Me
04. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
05. Rom 5:8
06. O Father O Satan O Sun!

