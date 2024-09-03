BEHEMOTH To Release 30th-Anniversary Live Show 'XXX Years Ov Blasphemy'

Polish extreme metal giants BEHEMOTH have announced the release of their monumental anniversary concert "XXX Years Ov Blasphemy" which originally streamed online in 2021. The career-spanning show, held at and filmed on three different locations, has a total running time of 90 minutes, divided into three different acts. This very special set features fan favorites as well as a few selected deep cuts that BEHEMOTH had rarely played live before.

For this event, BEHEMOTH went all in and took the concept of streaming shows during the pandemic to a whole new level, with a full production, incredibly detailed stage set-ups, breathtaking photography and a high-end sound recording.

Way too good to only be seen or heard once, "XXX Years Ov Blasphemy" will now be officially released on October 25 as three-CD + Blu-ray, three-LP and digital album.

As an appetizer, you can now watch the live video for the song "Cursed Angel Of Doom", which originally appeared on BEHEMOTH's first demo, "Endless Damnation", back in 1992.

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski commented: "This project encompasses the BEHEMOTH mantra — connecting the ancients with the modern era by building a bridge through each decade. Join us in this celebration of black metal and unholy worship, as we continue to outlive Jesus Christ himself!

"We are delighted to put the spotlight on 'Cursed Angel Of Doom', the track that started it all. It signifies the beginning of an incredibly inspiring artistic journey that changed our lives forever.

"Legions — we hope you enjoy."

"XXX Years Ov Blasphemy" track listing:

Act 1

01. Chant Of The Eastern Lands

02. Lasy Pomorza

03. Summoning (Of The Ancient Ones)

04. Blackvisions Of The Almighty

05. Cursed Angel Of Doom

06. Pure Evil And Hate

Act 2

01. The Thousand Plagues I Witness

02. Decade Ov Therion

03. Christians To The Lions

04. 44 (The Youth Manifesto)

05. Heru Ra Ha: Let There Be Might

06. Chant For Ezkaton 2000

Act 3

01. Demigod

02. At The Left Hand Ov God

03. Alas, Lord Is Upon Me

04. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer

05. Rom 5:8

06. O Father O Satan O Sun!