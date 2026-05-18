BEHEMOTH To Release 'I, Scvlptor' In September: It 'Bridges Our Past With What Is New And Fresh', Says NERGAL

Massacre Records has announced a partnership with Polish extreme metal legends BEHEMOTH for the worldwide physical edition of their exclusive release "I, Scvlptor". Available on CD, LP, MC and limited-edition box set, the release is scheduled for September 4, 2026 — a worldwide simultaneous physical release through Massacre Records.

This release marks a significant milestone for Massacre Records, representing one of the most exciting and prestigious partnerships in the label's storied history. To be entrusted with bringing "I, Scvlptor" to fans worldwide is a testament to the label's enduring commitment to delivering the highest quality physical releases to the global metal community.

"I, Scvlptor" is an exclusive release featuring eight previously unreleased songs — a significant and self-contained body of work. Pre-orders go live on June 1, 2026, when the official cover artwork and full track listing will also be revealed. Stay tuned to the official channels of both BEHEMOTH and Massacre Records for all upcoming announcements.

"BEHEMOTH are one of the most powerful and iconic forces in extreme metal, and we could not be more honored to bring 'I, Scvlptor' to their fans on CD and vinyl worldwide," said Thomas Hertler, label manager of Massacre Records. "This is a landmark moment for our label, and we are fully committed to giving this release the presentation it deserves."

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski comments: "'I, Scvlptor' is BEHEMOTH's latest full-length release — an autonomous work that bridges our past with what is new and fresh. It features brand-new, previously unreleased tracks that embody the full force of our live energy, intensity, and the fire that has driven this band for decades. We also revisited our earliest material, reshaping it with a modern edge while preserving its ancient spirit. 'I, Scvlptor' is equally a tribute to the artists and bands without whom BEHEMOTH would never have existed. Get ready for 40 minutes of a sonic pilgrimage forged at the highest level!"

BEHEMOTH's ascent from the Polish underground to the upper echelons of the international album charts is one of extreme metal's most remarkable stories. With virtually every major release over the past two decades, the band has broken new ground commercially — without ever compromising a single note of their uncompromising vision.

"The Apostasy" (2007) marked the band's first-ever entry on the U.S. Billboard 200, debuting at No. 149 — a landmark moment that signaled the arrival of a new global force in extreme metal. "Evangelion" (2009) raised the bar further, debuting at No. 56 on the Billboard 200 and making it clear that BEHEMOTH's fanbase was growing at an extraordinary rate. "The Satanist" (2014) shattered all expectations. Debuting at No. 34 on the Billboard 200, it became the highest-charting black or death metal album in the chart's history at that time — a record-breaking achievement that sent shockwaves through the industry. The album simultaneously debuted at No. 1 in Poland on the OLIS chart, the band's home country — cementing BEHEMOTH as a mainstream cultural phenomenon as much as an underground institution. Nergal himself called it "unheard of" and noted that no black or death metal artist had ever reached a higher Billboard position. "I Loved You At Your Darkest" (2018) continued the momentum, debuting at No. 85 on the Billboard 200. In Poland, the album again dominated, reaching No. 1 on the vinyl chart and No. 4 overall. The album also charted highly across Germany, Sweden, the UK, Australia and beyond. "Opvs Contra Natvram" (2022) saw BEHEMOTH chart once more across multiple territories, including a Top 20 entry on the U.K. official albums chart (No. 19),further cementing their position as one of the most commercially viable extreme metal acts in the world.

Photo credit: Sylwia Makris and Christian Martin Weiss (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)