THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Announce Fall 2026 'The Rats In A Cage Tour'

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS have announced a fall 2026 North American tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1995 double album "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness".

Dubbed "The Rats In A Cage Tour", the 27-date trek will see the Billy Corgan-fronted act play "two unique sets", including a performance of the classic LP in in its entirety along with a second set consisting of material "from nearly four decades of unruly hits and dark treasures."

The tour is scheduled to launch on September 30 in Columbus, Ohio and conclude on November 12 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Citi cardmember and Verizon Access ticket pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation All Access ticket pre-sale following on Wednesday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m local time.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS fall 2026 "The Rats In A Cage Tour" dates:

Sep. 30 - Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center

Oct. 02 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 03 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Oct. 06 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 07 - Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

Oct. 09 - Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell

Oct. 11 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

Oct. 13 - Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

Oct. 14 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 17 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct. 18 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

Oct. 20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 22 - Nashville, TN @ The Truth

Oct. 24 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Oct. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 27 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Oct. 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Nov. 01 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 03 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 05 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 06 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 08 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Nov. 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

Nov. 12 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

On October 24, 1995, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS released what would become one of the most iconic works of the decade: the sprawling double album "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness". Thirty years later, the band returned with a special deluxe reissue expanding on the original album, including eighty minutes of previously unreleased recordings from the 1996 tour in support of the album.

Last November, three new versions of "Mellon Collie" were made available via UMe. The album and live material will hit DSPs, and all audio were released in both a four-disc deluxe edition CD and a 4CD SHM-CD package, featuring new liner notes written by Billy Corgan. The band also put together a limited-edition vinyl box set essential for the diehard fans, including "Mellon Collie" and the 1996 "Infinite Sadness" tour audio on six LPs, the new liner notes in a hardbound book, a custom tarot card deck, and seven frameable lithographs, all housed in a velvet slipcase with a cloth carrying bag. Included in all versions, the 1996 live material is a holy grail for longtime PUMPKINS devotees. Only recently discovered, the recordings showcase the original lineup at the height of their powers.

By the time THE SMASHING PUMPKINS released "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness", they had already announced themselves as one of the definitive rock bands of the '90s with 1991's "Gish" and 1993's "Siamese Dream". While those two albums are classics in their own right, and the PUMPKINS already had a host of beloved hits under their belts, "Mellon Collie" saw them ascend to a whole other level. Across the double album, Corgan threw everything he had at this music, resulting in some of the band's most ubiquitous hits: "1979", "Tonight, Tonight", "Zero" and "Bullet With Butterfly Wings". "Mellon Collie" soon earned THE SMASHING PUMPKINS seven Grammy nominations, including "Album Of The Year" and "Record Of The Year", and would later attain diamond certification from the RIAA. It lives on not only as one of the most pivotal albums of the '90s, but also as one of the great albums in the rock canon.

The '20s have been a furiously productive decade for THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, kicking off with "Cyr" in 2020, followed by the ambitious "Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Parts" which unfolded across 2022 and 2023, providing the next chapter in the stories begun on "Mellon Collie" and 2000's "Machina/The Machines Of God". The flood of inspiration continued into 2024, with the critically acclaimed album "Aghori Mhori Mei". Since then, the band have taken a moment to reflect on the achievements of the past, first re-releasing "Machina" last summer for its 25th anniversary, finally presenting the album as they'd always wished.