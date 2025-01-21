BENEDICTION Announces New Album 'Ravage Of Empires'January 21, 2025
British death metal veterans BENEDICTION have unveiled the cover of their upcoming studio album, "Ravage Of Empires", which is due to be released on April 4, 2025 via Nuclear Blast Records. "Ravage Of Empires" will be the band's ninth full-length since forming back in 1989 in Birmingham, England.
The year 2020 saw BENEDICTION re-enter the stage with their eighth record, "Scriptures", after 12 years without releasing any new music. The album was a huge success and it was praised by fans and critics alike, also due to the return of longtime vocalist Dave Ingram.
Just like its predecessor, "Ravage Of Empires" was produced by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Sudio with cover artwork by Wolven Claw Artist. The album continues BENEDICTION's flawless discography on Premier League level and promises to become one of 2025's undisputable old-school death metal highlights. Stand by for more information on the album and the pre-order, which will start soon.
Catch BENEDICTION live on their European release tour in April 2025 with guests JUNGLE ROT and MASTER. All confirmed live dates below.
BENEDICTION with JUNGLE ROT and MASTER:
April 04 - DE - Hamburg - Kultur Palast
April 05 - DE - Bad Oeynhausen - Druckerei
April 06 - NL - Sittard - Volt
April 07 - BE - Kortrijk - DVG
April 08 - LU - Esch-Belval - Rockhal
April 09 - DE - Mannheim - 7er Club
April 10 - DE - Obertraubling - Event Hall Airport
April 11 - DE - Geiselwind - Eventzentrum Strohofer
April 12 - AT - Salzburg - Rockhouse
April 13 - DE - Jena - F-Haus
April 15 - DE - Berlin - Lido
April 16 - DE - Essen - Turock
April 17 - CH - Aarau - KIFF
More confirmed dates for 2025:
March 01 - SE - Stockholm - Stockholm Extreme
May 21 - US - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows
May 22 - US - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest
June 21 - PT – Beja - Nada Fest
June 25 - CZ - Spalene Porici - Basinfirefest
July 26-27 - ES - Cangas De Morrazo - Kanekas Metalfest
July 30 - August 02 - DE - Wacken - Wacken Open Air
August 01 - DE - Loebnitz - Full Rewind Fest
Photo by Karen Rew
