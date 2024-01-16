BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Announces 'The Colors Experience' 2024 Tour With THE ACACIA STRAIN

Grammy Award-nominated progressive metallers BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME have announced a tour that will find them playing two shows in each city, with night one featuring a performance of their acclaimed 2007 album "Colors" and night 2 featuring a performance of the 2021 follow-up effort, "Colors II". Direct support on "The Colors Experience" will come from THE ACACIA STRAIN which will perform 2023's "Step Into The Light" on night one, along with select tracks from 2004's "3750" and 2014's "Coma Witch", while night two will see the group perform 2023's "Failure Will Follow", along with the "3750" track "Carbomb".

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, January 17 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links for individual shows. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMCOLORS" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. EST.

"The Colors Experience" tour dates:

Mar. 07 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Mar. 08 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Mar. 09 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher

Mar. 10 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher

Mar. 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Mar. 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Mar. 14 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Mar. 15 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Mar. 16 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Mar. 17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Mar. 18 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Mar. 20 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Mar. 21 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

Mar. 23 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

Mar. 24 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Mar. 25 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Mar. 26 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Mar. 27 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Mar. 29 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Mar. 30 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Mar. 31 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes

Apr. 01 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes

Apr. 03 - Denver, CO - Summit

Apr. 04 - Denver, CO - Summit

Apr. 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Apr. 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Apr. 08 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

Apr. 09 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

Apr. 11 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Apr. 12 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Apr. 13 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Apr. 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Apr. 15 - Seattle, WA - The Croc

Apr. 16 - Seattle, WA - The Croc

Last year, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME completed a tour that saw them performing 2012's "The Parallax II: Future Sequence" album in its entirety.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's latest album, "Colors II", came out in August 2021 via Sumerian Records.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME built its influential 2007 album, "Colors", on an unwavering commitment to artistic integrity. They've only fortified that commitment on "Colors II". The circumstances surrounding both records bear key similarities, yet the North Carolina quintet — Tommy Rogers (lead vocals, keyboards),Paul Waggoner (lead and rhythm guitar, backing and lead vocals),Dustie Waring (rhythm and lead guitar),Blake Richardson (drums) and Dan Briggs (bass, keyboards) — once again stretch the boundaries of their signature sound and heavy music at large.

"Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we're still here," explained Tommy. "That's part of the reason we named it 'Colors II'. We were in a similar spot when we did the first 'Colors'. Back then, we had just gotten done with Ozzfest. We were wondering, 'Where do we belong in this music scene?' We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it's some of our most creative material in a long time."

"'Colors' was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement," recalled Paul. "We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were canceled due to the pandemic, we were, like, 'We've got to write a record, and it's got to be good.' We had to do something next level."