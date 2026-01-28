BIKINI KILL Announces Summer 2026 U.S. Tour

Legendary feminist punk pioneers BIKINI KILL have announced a summer 2026 North American tour, kicking off September 6 in Portland, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Cleveland and more. Fans on the West Coast can also experience the band's formidable live show this summer as they headline Mosswood Meltdown on Sunday, July 19. Public on-sale begins Friday, January 30 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

BIKINI KILL regrouped in 2019 for their first full shows since 1997, during a time when we need their political rally cry more than ever, and have since performed to sold-out crowds across the globe. This tour sees the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass — along with guitarist Sara Landeau. Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the BIKINI KILL reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band's legacy and influence on culture and music today with Entertainment Weekly, Nylon and The New York Times.

Kathleen Hanna's New York Times bestselling memoir, "Rebel Girl: My Life As A Feminist Punk", was released to widespread fan and critical acclaim. She also hosts the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's acclaimed "Music Makes Us" podcast.

BIKINI KILL 2026 tour dates:

Jul. 19 - Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown

Sep. 6 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sep. 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sep. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Sep. 14 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Sep. 15 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sep. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sep. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sep. 19 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sep. 21 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sep. 22 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Sep. 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sep. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

BIKINI KILL launched a political and musical movement in the early 1990s, which is more relevant today than ever. Their cry for revolution echoes far and wide, inspiring artists from Miley Cyrus to Olivia Rodrigo and beyond. BIKINI KILL's music has appeared in feature films ("Moxie"),TV shows ("Yellowjackets", "PEN15", "Orange Is The New Black"),and since their reunion in 2019 their live performances have sold out across the globe. Singer Kathleen Hanna has been called one of the most riveting frontpeople in recent music history (The New York Times).