DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces Ambitious Orchestral Metal Opus 'The Moth'

Canadian metal maverick Devin Townsend has built a career on distinct creative worlds — heavy records, atmospheric detours, character-driven releases — each with its own logic and weather system. His latest release, "The Moth", is different. It arrives without a pre-existing template, not as a pivot for novelty's sake, but as a culmination: a project conceived from the beginning as orchestral, choral, and theatrical in scope, with the scale required to underline the emotional transformation at the heart of the concept.

An album over a decade in the making, "The Moth" finally arrives on May 29, 2026. This 24-track record began as a vague vision more than a decade ago. It existed in the back of Devin Townsend's mind as his "life's work". Then, about six years ago, after an acoustic show in Amsterdam, Townsend was approached by the head of the Noord Nederlands Orkest (North Netherlands Symphony Orchestra) with an offer: bring orchestral grandeur to Devin's extensive discography.

Townsend's response was immediate — and telling. If those forces were going to be assembled, he wanted to spend them on something new: this original work that had been circling him for years, waiting for a door to open. That was the moment "The Moth" stopped being an idea and began to become a reality.

Today, to coincide with the announcement, Devin is also pleased to reveal the first introduction to the world of "The Moth", in the shape of the track "Enter The City". The song is accompanied by a video created by Studio Sparks, which you can watch now below.

As Devin explains, "The Moth" is "a loose story following someone who realizes that old patterns of behavior are no longer serving them. By digging in and sitting with themselves, an internal conflict is revealed, one they may have been resisting or unconsciously rationalizing for years", and "Enter The City" comes towards the beginning of that story arc.

"The Moth" constitutes three distinct parts across its release. In addition to the main album, "The Moth - The Afterlife" highlights the grandeur of the orchestra and choir, in what might be considered a more pure version of "The Moth" experience. "The Moth - The War" is a recording of the live musical debut that took place in March 2025 in The Netherlands, showcasing the raw emotion of performing "The Moth" for the very first time.

"The Moth" will be available on several formats, including limited deluxe 3CD+Blu-ray artbook that includes the album on CD1, "The Moth - The Afterlife" on CD2 and "The Moth - The War (Live)" on CD3. The Blu-ray includes the full "The Moth - The War" live film, as well as Dolby Atmos and High Resolution Stereo mixes of "The Moth" and "The Moth - The Afterlife". It will also be available as limited 2CD edition (including "The Moth - The Afterlife" on CD2),standard CD jewelcase and as gatefold triple-gatefold 180g 2LP and fold-out LP booklet, as well as digitally.

The full track listing for "The Moth" is as follows:

01. Semi-prologue

02. War Beyond Words

03. The Moth

04. Ode To My Eye

05. Enter The City

06. Covered By Causes

07. Lexin

08. Runaways

09. A Proxy For God

10. The Mothers

11. Orion

12. Stay There

13. Home At Night

14. Intermission

15. Lexin Returns

16. The Clergy

17. Prepare For War

18. The Big Snit

19. Silver Princess

20. A Life In Review

21. Metamorphosis

22. Stained Hearts

23. Let Go

24. We Don't Deserve Dogs

If "The Moth" has a central gravitational theme, Townsend names it plainly: true self-acceptance. Something sturdier than slogans, closer to a practiced willingness to face what is uncomfortable without turning away. As Devin explains: "The most obvious metaphor for change within the concept of this project was a moth: from caterpillar to an entirely different creature — one so drawn to the light that it burns itself away. What remains is immutable — only the spirit."

At the hardest moments, when abandoning the project might have seemed rational, Townsend points to the team as the decisive factor. A host of incredible musicians and contributors participated throughout the course of this process, as well as the Noord Nederlands Orkest and orchestrators Joseph Stevenson and Niels Bye Nielsen. Longtime band members Darby Todd, Mike Keneally and James Leach played a huge part, as well as guests including the Steve Vai, Anneke Van Giersbergen, Lynn Wu (Ou),and artists Travis Smith and Eliran Kantor, plus key creative consultation from Mike St-Jean. The technical teams that worked tirelessly included co-mixer Chris Edrich, recording engineers Ben Searles and Jacob Hermann, Atmos mixer Ron Searles, mastering engineer Troy Glessner, choirs in various countries throughout the world and peripheral individuals that helped land this behemoth of a plane.

Photo credit: Tom Hawkins