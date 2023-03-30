  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BILLY GIBBONS, SLASH And Others Set To Perform LYNYRD SKYNYRD Tribute at 2023 CMT AWARDS

March 30, 2023

The CMT Music Awards will celebrate Southern rock band LYNYRD SKYNYRD this weekend with an all-star tribute combining country music's biggest stars and some of the rock genre's most recognizable names.

Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash and Warren Haynes are set to honor the band and original founding member Gary Rossington, who recently passed away. LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd will join as "The Honkettes."

The tribute comes on the 50th anniversary of LYNYRD SKYNYRD's first album. Cody Johnson and Paul Rodgers will lead vocals with Billy Gibbons, Slash and Warren Haynes on electric guitar for pair of timeless LYNYRD SKYNYRD hits.

Dale Krantz Rossington, band member and wife of late guitarist Gary Rossington (pictured),will attend the performance alongside fellow LYNYRD SKYNYRD band members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will host the 2023 CMT Music Awards, which will air live from Austin, Texas's Moody Center on Sunday, April 2 from 8:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. PT on the CBS television network.

Previously announced performances include Alanis Morissette with Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Gwen Stefani with Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, THE BLACK CROWES and Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard and Wynonna Judd with Ashley McBryde. Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Top nominees are Lainey Wilson with four nods and Johnson, co-host Kane Brown and first-time nominee Jelly Roll with three each. Shania Twain will receive the Equal Play Award.

Rossington was the last surviving founding member of LYNYRD SKYNYRD. On March 5, his bandmates announced the news of his death in a statement shared on their social media.

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," they wrote.

"Gary is now with his SKYNYRD brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does," the group continued. "Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."

No cause of death was disclosed.

The guitarist had previously dealt with various heart problems throughout the years, including emergency heart surgery in 2021.

Find more on Lynyrd skynyrd
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).