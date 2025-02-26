BILLY IDOL Announces First New Album In Over A Decade, 'Dream Into It'

Rock legend Billy Idol is set for the release of his first full-length album of new music in over a decade. "Dream Into It" is out April 25 on Dark Horse Records, featuring appearances by Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of THE KILLS.

In anticipation of the forthcoming record, Idol is debuting the new single "Still Dancing" alongside a video directed by Steven Sebring.

"'Still Dancing' is really a reflection of my whole journey," explains Idol. "From the punk rock period through to now. And I'm still looking towards the future, still living the life I set out to live.

"At the start of the song I'm recalling the early times in London, when I was living in squats or at friends' apartments, all my belongings in a plastic bag. Everybody at home or work told you what you were doing was never going to happen. But punk rock gave me an opening. I was surrounded by people who loved the music as deeply as I did and you were going to throw caution to the wind, believe in what you were doing and grab on for dear life.

"As the song says, there have been many moments along the way where I've been self-destructive," he adds. "But what's seen me through is that unflinching belief in the music that started all those years ago. That's been the greatest gift of all."

Idol was recently nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2025. Fan voting is open through April 21, with inductees to be announced at the end of April.

Additionally, Idol is returning to the road for "It's A Nice Day To…Tour Again!" Fellow superstar JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS will join Idol on all shows. Produced by Live Nation, the run of arenas and amphitheatres kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on April 30 and includes stops at an array of storied venues including New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles's Kia Forum, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland and more. Five dollars from every ticket sold to the Los Angeles show at Kia Forum will be donated to the American Red Cross to support Southern California Wildfire Relief. Billly Idol will also personally match this donation.

Last year, Idol celebrated the 40th anniversary of his landmark sophomore album "Rebel Yell" with a Deluxe Expanded Edition out now via Capitol/UMe. Idol also recently released the concert film "Billy Idol: State Line", a Vertigo Live concert film documenting his April 2023 show at the famed Hoover Dam — the first-ever concert performed at the location. The film highlights the history and significance of the Hoover Dam and includes two unique sets of Billy Idol's iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon, and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line.

For 46 years, Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock 'n' roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with GENERATION X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence. Touring consistently around the world for the last ten years and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released both "The Roadside" EP in 2021 and "The Cage" EP in 2022 on Dark Horse Records, earning praise from fans and critics alike.

"Dream Into It" track listing:

01. Dream Into It

02. 77 (featuring Avril Lavigne)

03. Too Much Fun

04. John Wayne (featuring Alison Mosshart)

05. Wildside (featuring Joan Jett)

06. People I Love

07. Gimme The Weight

08. I'm Your Hero

09. Still Dancing

Photo credit: David Raccuglia