DREAM THEATER's MIKE PORTNOY Unveils Limited-Edition Release Of His TAMA Signature Snare Drum

In the fall of 2023, Mike Portnoy's exciting return to DREAM THEATER ignited the entire music industry. For Tama, this meant only one thing: a new monster must be born. Taking inspiration from Mike's original "Purple Monster" kit, Tama created a truly unique and custom finish that was specially crafted through Mike's artistic vision. A dream color for a monster player, Mike Portnoy dubbed his new kit the "Dream Monster".

Now, Tama has unveiled this limited-edition release of the Mike Portnoy signature snare drum featuring the same finish as Mike's one-of-a-kind "Dream Monster" kit. With only 500 available worldwide, this bold new snare designed with Mike Portnoy is guaranteed to make a monster statement.

Specifications:

Model No.: MP1455BUN

Shell: 8mm, 9ply Bubinga

Size: 14"x5.5"

Lug: MSL-SCT

Hoop: Die-Cast Hoop (8 hole)

Strainer/Butt: MCS100A/MCS70B

Snare Wire: MS20SN14S

Featuring an 8mm thick, 9-ply construction, the full Bubinga shell is paired with 8-lug die-cast hoops that bring out its distinctively rich tone and deliver crisp and powerful attack.

This limited-edition snare drum features the exact same finish as Mike Portnoy's new "Dream Monster" kit. A stunningly vibrant white paint flows down each shell, naturally blending into a beautifully rich purple sparkle. Every drum is expertly hand-painted and no two are the same.

Mike Portnoy's signature snare drum features a special 3-way tension adjustable strainer that can instantly switch between tight, loose, and off settings, allowing you to achieve uniquely different snare sounds while playing.

Nearly a year ago, Portnoy was asked by Samus Paulicelli of the 66Samus YouTube channel how he deals with the physical pains of drumming as he gets older. Mike replied: "That's a good question. For me, it's been accumulating through the years. I mean, I'm gonna be 58, and it definitely takes its toll playing a three-hour show of such demanding music — DREAM THEATER plays three hours. So it's a lot for the body to take.

"I started developing some physical pains kind of in my thirties," Mike continued. "If you look at the DREAM THEATER 'Live At Budokan' DVD, I had a brace on my right elbow at that time. I was really starting to get tendonitis problems then, and that was 20 years ago, 20-plus years ago. So I was in my thirties when I started to develop that. And I had to start getting massaged regularly. I would get masseuses at the venue before each show, whenever possible, or when I go home, I have a regular masseuse that I see, a therapist. So that's really helped, and also chiropractic work as well helps. 'Cause I've had times where it fucked with me on stage. I had one show back in '94 or '95 on the 'Awake' tour. We were playing Toronto, and all of a sudden my back just cramped up, and that was it. I couldn't move. So in between songs we had to ask if there was a chiropractor in the house and literally stopped the show for 15 minutes for a chiropractor to come snap me back into place."

Portnoy added: "So, yeah, it starts to take his toll. And like I said, I'm gonna be 58, and I try to warm up as best I can before a show. Usually about a half hour before showtime, I have a practice pad kit in the dressing room. And I don't have any specific routines — I'm not like a rudiment type of player — but I'll just get singles and doubles going, just to get the blood flowing and get the muscles kind of warmed up a little bit and try to not go on stage cold, if possible."

DREAM THEATER's sixteenth studio album, "Parasomnia", came out on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP marks DREAM THEATER's first release with Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings".

"Parasomnia" was produced by DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

Portnoy co-founded DREAM THEATER in 1985 with Petrucci and bassist John Myung. Mike played on 10 DREAM THEATER albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010.