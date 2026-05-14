BILLY IDOL To Receive 'Lifetime Achievement Award' At 52nd AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

CBS and Dick Clark Productions (DCP),the world's largest owner and producer of televised live event entertainment programming, announced that rock legend and 2026 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Billy Idol will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs) in recognition of his incomparable career, body of work, and unparalleled contributions to music, honoring his lasting legacy and continued influence on generations of artists and fans. Idol's distinctive career has impacted musicians and fans alike in the decades since he first emerged onto the scene. The punk icon will deliver a medley of some of his biggest hits, marking his first time on the AMAs stage since presenting in 2004 and his first AMAs performance ever. Previous recipients of the AMAs Lifetime Achievement Award include Diana Ross and Rod Stewart.

The star-studded special will kick off summer with host Queen Latifah live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the largest venue in the show's history, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. The show will air live coast to coast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+* at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, and feature performances from International Artist Award of Excellence recipient Karol G, HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH, KATSEYE, Keith Urban, Maluma, Riley Green, SOMBR, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor and TWENTY ONE PILOTS, with more to be announced soon. Tickets for the star-studded must-see show are now available on AXS.

"Billy Idol is a true rock legend whose influence has transcended generations and genres. From his groundbreaking music to his electrifying stage presence, Billy has left an indelible mark on popular culture and the music industry," said executive producers Barry Adelman, EVP, Television, and Alexi Mazareas, SVP, Programming & Development, Dick Clark Productions. "We are thrilled to honor him with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd American Music Awards and celebrate his legacy with what promises to be an unforgettable performance."

For almost 50 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock'n'roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with GENERATION X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, with guitarist Steve Stevens at his side, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock 'n' roll decadence on songs like "Dancing With Myself", "White Wedding", "Rebel Yell", "Eyes Without A Face", "Cradle Of Love" and more. Touring consistently around the world and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released "Dream Into It" on Dark Horse Records in 2025, earning praise from fans and critics alike. In 2026, Idol released "Billy Idol Should Be Dead", the definitive documentary about his life and career.

As one of music's most anticipated nights of the year, the 52nd American Music Awards returns to CBS and Paramount+ to honor the most influential artists and songs of today alongside unforgettable performances and special moments in a multi-genre, cross-generational celebration of music.

Nominations for the 52nd American Music Awards were announced last month. Taylor Swift leads with eight nominations, followed by Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter and SOMBR with seven each. Fan voting has concluded for all awards other than "Social Song Of The Year" and "Tour Of The Year", which will remain open through the first 30 minutes of the AMAs broadcast. Fans can vote for these two awards via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram profile.

Additional details, including more performers and presenters for the 52nd AMAs will be announced in the coming weeks.

Celebrating the year's most iconic music, the American Music Awards is the world's largest fan-voted award show, honoring today's most influential artists and their passionate fanbases.

Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the American Music Awards is known for delivering half a century worth of iconic performances and enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, as well as a history of introducing audiences to breakthrough artists.

One of 2025's most-watched television specials according to Nielsen, last year's top-rated 51st American Music Awards reached over 10 million unique viewers across its CBS and Paramount+ premiere on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, and encores on MTV, CMT and BET. The CBS broadcast marked the show's largest audience since 2019 with a +38% increase over its last live airing in 2022 on ABC.

Airing for the first time on Memorial Day, the 2025 AMAs kicked off summer with host Jennifer Lopez, who returned to host a decade after her AMAs hosting debut in 2015. She opened the 51st American Music Awards in spectacular fashion, delivering a non-stop, breathtaking medley of 23 of the year's biggest hits. Performances included ICON Award recipient Janet Jackson; Alex Warren, Becky G and Manuel Turizo, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Reneé Rapp and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Rod Stewart.

The American Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions.

Photo credit: David Raccuglia