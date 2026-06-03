PLINI Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour

Australian guitarist, composer and producer Plini will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of his recently released album "An Unnameable Desire". The trek will feature support from NIGHT VERSES and PORTRAITS.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, June 4 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BMPLINI2026" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Oct. 06 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

Oct. 07 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

Oct. 09 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Oct. 10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 11 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Bomb Factory

Oct. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Oct. 15 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Oct. 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Oct. 17 - Philadelphia, @ Union Transfer

Oct. 16 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Oct. 20 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 21 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

Oct. 22 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Oct. 23 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

Oct. 24 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

Oct. 25 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Oct. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Oct. 27 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

Oct. 29 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Oct. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Oct. 31 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 01 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Nov. 03 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 04 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Nov. 06 - Berkeley,CA @ UC Theatre

Nov. 07 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

Nov. 08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Mixed by Simon Grove and mastered by Adam "Nolly" Getgood, "An Unnameable Desire" finds Plini joining forces with a horde of creative talent, with magic woven alongside Simon Grove (bass, auxiliary guitar, mixing, engineering and co-production),Chris Allison (drums percussion, additional drum engineering and co-production),Dave Mckay (piano, keyboards and synthesizers),A.J. Minette (string arrangement and production),Misha Vayman (violin) and Yoshi Masuda (cello),with additional production on "Ciel" courtesy of Devesh Dayal, a guitar solo on "Ciel" by Jakub Zytecki and harp on "After Everything" by Emily Hopkins. Album artwork is designed by Patti Bai.

"Something I'm very happy about, after many years of making music and the "career" aspect of it becoming a whole lot more serious, is that the process hasn't changed — still just me sitting in a room, tinkering on a guitar until I come across an interesting idea, and then following it down various rabbit holes until it starts feeling like a song," shares Plini of his latest album.

"The intention with this album," adds Plini, "was to let that side of the process be as playful as possible, and then when it came to executing these ideas as finished songs, trying to expand the music in every direction possible: the heavier parts should be heavier, the pretty parts should be prettier, the hard-to-play stuff should be harder to play... and also in being as thoughtful and intricate as possible in relating the songs to each other through various themes and references. I hope it's as enjoyable to listen to as it was to make!"

Renowned for delivering mind-bending musicality from all angles, Plini previously released two full-length albums, 2016's "Handmade Cities" and 2020's "Impulse Voices", alongside several EPs, singles and contributing credits along the way.

Nominated for Live Guitarist Of The Year in 2018 at the National Live Music Awards, Plini has also previously toured alongside SLEEP TOKEN, PERIPHERY and TESSERACT.

Press photo credit: Declan Blackall Photography (courtesy of Hold Tight)