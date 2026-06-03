PLINI Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour

PLINI Announces Fall 2026 North American TourJune 3, 2026
Australian guitarist, composer and producer Plini will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of his recently released album "An Unnameable Desire". The trek will feature support from NIGHT VERSES and PORTRAITS.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, June 4 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BMPLINI2026" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tour dates:
Oct. 06 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box
Oct. 07 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
Oct. 09 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Oct. 10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Oct. 11 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Bomb Factory
Oct. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
Oct. 15 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Oct. 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
Oct. 17 - Philadelphia, @ Union Transfer
Oct. 16 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Oct. 20 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Oct. 21 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield
Oct. 22 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Oct. 23 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron
Oct. 24 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall
Oct. 25 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
Oct. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Oct. 27 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
Oct. 29 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Oct. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Oct. 31 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
Nov. 01 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Nov. 03 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 04 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Nov. 06 - Berkeley,CA @ UC Theatre
Nov. 07 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
Nov. 08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Mixed by Simon Grove and mastered by Adam "Nolly" Getgood, "An Unnameable Desire" finds Plini joining forces with a horde of creative talent, with magic woven alongside Simon Grove (bass, auxiliary guitar, mixing, engineering and co-production),Chris Allison (drums percussion, additional drum engineering and co-production),Dave Mckay (piano, keyboards and synthesizers),A.J. Minette (string arrangement and production),Misha Vayman (violin) and Yoshi Masuda (cello),with additional production on "Ciel" courtesy of Devesh Dayal, a guitar solo on "Ciel" by Jakub Zytecki and harp on "After Everything" by Emily Hopkins. Album artwork is designed by Patti Bai.
"Something I'm very happy about, after many years of making music and the "career" aspect of it becoming a whole lot more serious, is that the process hasn't changed — still just me sitting in a room, tinkering on a guitar until I come across an interesting idea, and then following it down various rabbit holes until it starts feeling like a song," shares Plini of his latest album.
"The intention with this album," adds Plini, "was to let that side of the process be as playful as possible, and then when it came to executing these ideas as finished songs, trying to expand the music in every direction possible: the heavier parts should be heavier, the pretty parts should be prettier, the hard-to-play stuff should be harder to play... and also in being as thoughtful and intricate as possible in relating the songs to each other through various themes and references. I hope it's as enjoyable to listen to as it was to make!"
Renowned for delivering mind-bending musicality from all angles, Plini previously released two full-length albums, 2016's "Handmade Cities" and 2020's "Impulse Voices", alongside several EPs, singles and contributing credits along the way.
Nominated for Live Guitarist Of The Year in 2018 at the National Live Music Awards, Plini has also previously toured alongside SLEEP TOKEN, PERIPHERY and TESSERACT.
Press photo credit: Declan Blackall Photography (courtesy of Hold Tight)