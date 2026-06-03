See Trailer For New PETER FRAMPTON Documentary 'Frampton'

A trailer for the upcoming Peter Frampton documentary "Frampton" is available below. The two-and-a-half-minute clip includes archival photos and video, as well as interview footage with Sheryl Crow, Ringo Starr, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello, director Cameron Crowe, Alice Cooper, STYX's Tommy Shaw, HEART's Nancy Wilson, THE WHO's Roger Daltrey and more.

From the explosive heights of "Frampton Comes Alive!" to the quiet introspection of his final tour, "Frampton" is an intimate portrait of a rock icon who soared, stumbled, and rose again.

This feature documentary traces Peter Frampton's extraordinary life and career — from his meteoric rise in the 1970s that made him a global sensation, through the turbulent years that tested his artistry, identity, and resilience.

As the roar of stadium crowds faded, Frampton faced the daunting task of rebuilding — reinventing his sound and rediscovering his purpose across solo projects, collaborations, and relentless touring. Behind the stage lights, personal sacrifices and fractured family ties reveal the cost of fame that few ever see.

Now, diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis, a degenerative muscle condition threatening his ability to play guitar, Frampton stands at a profound crossroads. "Frampton" captures the soulful poignancy of an artist confronting both the passage of time and his own physical limits, determined to make every performance count.

Directed by Frampton's own longtime bandleader Rob Arthur, the film allows the British musician to recount, in his own words, how he first came to prominence in the bands THE HERD and HUMBLE PIE before becoming a solo artist and experiencing a meteoric rise to selling out stadium shows in 1976.

Mixing archival footage with interviews and performance from Frampton's latest tour, this documentary shows not only where the musician has been but where he is and hopes to go, charting out all the trials and victories along the way. Filled with stories of (and interviews with) many of his fellow musicians of the era, this picture stands as a testament to some of the perils that come with fame and value lying in the making of music and bonds through the years.

"Frampton" will premiere on Thursday, June 4 at the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

For more information, visit www.framptonfilm.com.

Earlier this year, Peter celebrated the 50th anniversary of his iconic album "Frampton Comes Alive!" Upon its original release in 1976, "Frampton Comes Alive!" became a cultural phenomenon and remains one of the top-selling live albums of all time, with nearly 20 million copies sold worldwide. In honor of the milestone, Peter released a Vinylphyle edition of the landmark album via A&M/UMe. The limited Vinylphyle double LP pressing is sourced from the original 1975 Doug Sax 1/4" production master, with lacquers cut by Joe Nino-Hernes, and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at RTI. The package features a four-panel insert including a new interview with Frampton and Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop.

Over the course of a career spanning more than six decades, Peter Frampton has established himself as one of the most celebrated guitarists in rock history. In 2007, he won a Grammy for "Best Pop Instrumental Album" for "Fingerprints"; in 2014, he was inducted into the Musicians Hall Of Fame; and in 2019, he received the Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM's TEC Awards.

In 2020, Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, his autobiography, "Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir", debuted on The New York Times bestsellers list and he appeared on Dolly Parton's latest album, "Rockstar", as the only artist featured on two tracks.

In 2023, Frampton unveiled "Frampton@50" on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases "Wind Of Change", "Frampton's Camel" and "Frampton". He also received The Myositis Association's Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award and unveiled his historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe.

In 2024, he received the Les Paul Spirit Award at Gibson Garage Nashville, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and wrapped an extensive headline tour before returning to the studio to record "Carry The Light".

Photo credit: Lynn Goldsmith