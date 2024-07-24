Biography On MOTÖRHEAD Legend 'FAST' EDDIE CLARKE Coming In September

Coming in a robust box via BMG on September 6, "Make My Day: The Rock 'N' Roll Story Of Fast Eddie Clarke" celebrates the late MOTÖRHEAD/FASTWAY guitarist with a four-CD career retrospective and 320-page book written by veteran rock journalist Kris Needs with Clarke's widow Mariko Fujiwara.

The book that named the set, "Make My Day: The Rock 'N' Roll Story Of Fast Eddie Clarke" charts the guitarist's life and career including his epiphany seeing THE YARDBIRDS at Eel Pie Island, playing with assorted bands, recording two albums with former Jimi Hendrix associate Curtis Knight, riding with MOTÖRHEAD's most revered lineup between 1976 and 1982, forming FASTWAY and releasing two solo albums. Mariko and Eddie's closest friends provide detailed insights into Eddie's life, including growing up in Twickenham, topping charts with MOTÖRHEAD, overcoming personal problems, finding happiness with Mariko and becoming the smitten co-owner of Cookie, the Maltese-Shihtzu cross.

As editor of the U.K.'s first serious music monthly Zigzag and one of MOTÖRHEAD's earliest press champions, Kris Needs spent five years close to the band during its most successful period and beyond. To this end, Needs also interviewed close friends, bandmates, associated bands including GIRLSCHOOL and SAXON plus collaborators from different stages of Eddie's roller-coaster life and career, emerging with a definitive account that ends up a love story.

The CD boxset covers Fast Eddie's recording career of over 40 years, including tracks requested by Mariko, starting with "The Early Years", which includes Zeus and his subsequent band CONTINUOUS PERFORMANCE, along with three tracks from the legendary MUGGERS, who Eddie and Philthy "Animal" Taylor played with in 1978 along with "Speedy" Keen and HEARTBREAKERS bassist Billy Rath.

CD2's MOTÖRHEAD highlights Eddie's most outstanding performances with the "classic lineup" of Lemmy, Philthy "Animal" Taylor, including "Ace Of Spades" and other much-loved rampages, three previously unreleased "Bomber" album demos and his vocal performances on the HEADGIRL project with GIRLSCHOOL and "Stone Dead Forever".

CD3's FASTWAY straddles different incarnations of the band Fast Eddie formed with UFO bassist Pete Way after departing from MOTÖRHEAD in 1982, including demos, remixes and tracks from their eight albums.

CD4 "The Solo Years" mainly draws from Fast Eddie's two solo albums, "It Ain't Over 'Till It's Over" and his final work with underrated peak "Make My Day: Back To The Blues", created with SHAKATAK's Bill Sharpe.

"Make My Day: The Rock 'N' Roll Story Of Fast Eddie Clarke" track listing:

CD One: The Early Years

01. Intro - Fast Eddie Clarke

02. Cloud - Curtis Knight Zeus

03. The Confession - Curtis Knight Zeus

04. People Places And Things - Curtis Knight Zeus

05. Takin' It Easy - Continuous Performance

06. In The Morning - Continuous Performance

07. White Lightning - The Muggers

08. (Just A) Nightmare - The Muggers

09. Summertime Blues - The Muggers

CD Two: Motörhead

01. Ace Of Spades

02. Step Down (Eddie vocals)

03. Lawman ("Bomber" demo)

04. Alligator ("Bomber" demo)

05. Dead Men Tell No Tales ("Bomber" demo)

06. Emergency (Eddie vocals)

07. Motörhead (Live)

08. Stone Dead Forever (Eddie vocals)

09. Iron Fist

10. Bomber

11. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

12. The Hammer

13. Overkill

CD Three: Fastway

01. All I Need Is Your Love (Pete Way demo)

02. Say What You Will

03. Feel Me, Touch Me (Pete Way demo)

04. Easy Livin' (Live, Loudpark 07)

05. Trick Or Treat

06. Heft

07. All Fired Up

08. Change Of Heart

09. Deliver Me (Remix)

10. Fade Out (Remix)

11. Leave The Light On (Remix)

12. Lovin' Fool (Remix)

13. Sick As A Dog (Remix)

CD Four: The Solo Years

01. Snakebite (new version)

02. Laugh At The Devil (new version)

03. All Over Bar The Shouting

04. No Satisfaction

05. Make My Day (feat. Bill Sharpe)

06. Heavy Load (feat. Bill Sharpe)

07. Walking Too Slow (feat. Bill Sharpe)

08. Ethereal Blue (feat. Bill Sharpe)

09. Mountains To The Sea (feat. Bill Sharpe)

10. My New Life (feat. Bill Sharpe)

11. Over And Out

12. 21st Century (Alternative Mix) - Black Electric