BIOHAZARD's BILLY GRAZIADEI On 'Divided We Fall' Album: 'It Is More Timely Now That There Is No Unity And There's Such Division'

In a new interview with Chris Akin Presents, BIOHAZARD guitarist/vocalist Billy Graziadei was asked if the state of the world, with so much hatred and division in society, was an inspiration for him and his bandmates to release a new album, "Divided We Fall", after spending two years touring around the globe. Billy responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've always been a product of our environment. And all of our lyrics, all of our music, everything we've released has been a product of that influence.

"'Divided We Fall', it is more timely now that there is no unity and there's such division," he continued. "And it could be anything… There's so much stuff. It was kind of like that a long time ago, and when I realized, being on tour and playing all those classic songs for the past couple years that our music is as timely and relevant now that it was then. With 'Divided We Fall', we sing about things that I think resonate with not just ourselves, but will resonate with new people, people who don't know BIOHAZARD.

"I think the other deep meaning is being back together, there's a twist on that," Billy explained. "We're stronger together than we are separately. I mean, even though I have [the] POWERFLO and BILLYBIO [projects], which I love, being in BIOHAZARD, it's a different thing. It's part of who I am. It's in my DNA for so long, I can't deny it. That's why I went with the name BILLYBIO [for my solo project]. I was gonna call it GENERATION Z. I was gonna call it GENERATION KILL, all these other names I had, and I was, like, 'You know what? This is who I am. Let me embrace it,' because there's songs in there that were gonna be BIOHAZARD songs, [that I did] with BILLYBIO, that there was no BIOHAZARD, so they became BILLYBIO songs.

"But back to BIOHAZARD, I think we don't pull any punches, we speak how it is, but unification and unity and survival has always been an underlying theme for us," Billy added. "And this record is a huge statement saying, especially with… 'Divided We Fall' is a line from 'Fuck The System'. So, I suggested it. I'm, like, 'Let's call the song 'Divided We Fall',' and we ended up not doing it, but it stuck perfect and seemed to summarize everything on the record and the times — like 'State Of World Address' did, like 'Urban Discipline' did.

"I remember making the first record we released, self-titled. We left New York, and we realized it wasn't just New York that was messed up. [We saw similar things] in Chicago, we saw similar things in Detroit and Seattle and L.A. and Dallas, all these cities around the country. We came home and released 'Urban Discipline'. That was our cry and what we've learned and how we realized it wasn't just New York that was affecting us. It was city life in general, that urban life. On that record, we toured so much and came back realizing that it wasn't just the cities in America, it was the world and cities all over the world. So 'State Of The World Address' was a reflection of that experience. 'Divided We Fall' is a direct mirror of what we've seen, collectively, not just in the past couple years since we've been [back] together — because I'm always writing, we're always creating stuff — it's how we've seen things have gone over the past 10 years, the past decade. And people who are gonna pick up this record might have been 10 years old, eight years old when BIOHAZARD stopped doing anything. So it's almost like we're the same microscope, we're the same telescope that we were back then, and we're just looking through it with a little bit more educated eyes. We're not so quick to form judgment or to judge, and we could see things a little bit bigger. Sometimes when you look at things very focused, you kind of miss out on everything around it, and you kind of back up to take a bird's eye view, you see the bigger picture. And our earlier records, it was more narrow. But we're a little bit older and wiser. We see the big picture, and 'Divided We Fall' kind of sums that up."

"Divided We Fall" arrived on October 17 via BLKIIBLK. The recording sessions for the LP took place at Shorefire Recording Studios in Long Branch, New Jersey and The Hydeaway in Van Nuys, California, with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.

BIOHAZARD recently teamed up with the American hip-hop group ONYX for a North American tour.

Photo credit: Istvan Bruggen