BIOHAZARD's BOBBY HAMBEL Guests On INCENDIARY DEVICE's New Single 'Young At Heart'

New York hardcore band INCENDIARY DEVICE has unveiled a powerful new single, "Young At Heart", featuring a special guest guitar appearance from Bobby Hambel of BIOHAZARD. The track is the latest preview of INCENDIARY DEVICE's forthcoming full-length album, "New York City".

Driven by urgent riffs, breakneck rhythms, and anthemic energy, "Young At Heart" captures the spirit of persistence and unity that has long defined hardcore. The single serves as a standout moment on "New York City", an album that pays homage to the band's hometown while pushing their sound forward.

INCENDIARY DEVICE bass player and principal songwriter Tristan D'Graves comments: "Having Bobby play on this track means a lot to us. BIOHAZARD was and still is an incredibly important New York City band, and bringing that influence directly into our music is something special."

INCENDIARY DEVICE vocalist Drew Stone — also a filmmaker and host of "The New York Hardcore Chronicles LIVE!", continues to play an active role in preserving NYHC culture, and this video is clear evidence of that.

Reflecting on "Young At Heart", Stone explains: "The body ages, the lines on our face grow deeper, the responsibilities of adulthood try to knock us off center, but the awe of hearing BAD BRAINS, MINOR THREAT or BLACK FLAG for the first time leaves an eternal imprint. Our physical body is subjected to the ravages of time, but music is the soul — ageless. Channel that youthful rage, stay young at heart."

The "Young At Heart" release is accompanied by a music video directed by Ryan Struck of Daily Grime Media celebrating the legacy of New York hardcore culture, featuring visuals rooted in the city's history and community :

"New York City" will arrive May 1 on Demons Run Amok Entertainment in Europe and Creep Records in the U.S.

INCENDIARY DEVICE will play select dates in the spring and fall of 2026 before heading to Europe for a string of shows.

Photo credit: Rochelle Lynn Stone