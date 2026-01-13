BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announces Spring/Summer 2026 European Tour

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announces Spring/Summer 2026 European TourJanuary 13, 2026
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will embark on a European tour in May. Support on select dates will come from VENOM INC., THROWN INTO EXILE, SACRED REICH, THUNDERMOTHER and METAL CHURCH.
Tour dates:
May 28 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
May 29 - London, UK @ O2 Forum
May 30 - Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy Bournemouth
June 09 - Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle
June 10 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
June 16 - Paris, France @ Le Trianon
June 22 - Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie
June 23 - Pratteln , Switzerland @ Z7 Konzertfabrik
June 30 - Saarbrucken, Germany @ Garage
July 22 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Kucukciftlik Park
July 30 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
August 01 - Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof Wiesbaden
August 04 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
August 11 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle
August 14 - Leipzig, Germany @ Parkbuhne
With VENOM INC. May 28 - June 30
With THROWN INTO EXILE July 30 - August 14
With SACRED REICH August 1
With THUNDERMOTHER August 4
With METAL CHURCH August 14
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will release a new album, "Engines Of Demolition", on March 27 via MNRK Heavy. The follow-up to 2021's "Doom Crew Inc." contains 15 tracks, including the three previously released singles "Broken And Blind", "The Gallows" and "Lord Humungus" as well as a tune titled "Ozzy's Song", which is an apparent tribute to BLACK LABEL SOCIETY guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde's longtime bandmate, the iconic BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne.
"Engines Of Demolition" track listing:
01. Name In Blood
02. Gatherer Of Souls
03. The Hand Of Tomorrows Grave
04. Better Days & Wiser Times
05. Broken And Blind
06. The Gallows
07. Above & Below
08. Back To Me
09. Lord Humungus
10. Pedal To The Floor
11. Broken Pieces
12. The Stranger
13. Ozzy's Song
14. Name In Blood (Unblackened)
15. Lord Humungus (Unblackened)
Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy Osbourne, whose backing group he first joined nearly four decades ago.
A charismatic heavy metal marauder recognized worldwide as a living legend, Wylde rose to prominence when Ozzy chose him as his loyal axeman, based on a cassette he mailed in as a teen. Guitar World put Zakk on the magazine's cover more than a dozen times in recognition of his work on multiplatinum albums by the icon he called "the Boss" and more than two decades of music made by BLS.
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY quickly became a touring juggernaut and has gone on to release nearly a dozen successful studio albums which have sold more than a couple of million copies in total.
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.
Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk had played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:
Zakk Wylde - vocals, guitar, piano
John "JD" DeServio - bass
Jeff Fabb - drums
Dario Lorina - guitar
Photo credit: Justin Reich (courtesy of 30 Miles North PR)