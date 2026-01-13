BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announces Spring/Summer 2026 European Tour

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will embark on a European tour in May. Support on select dates will come from VENOM INC., THROWN INTO EXILE, SACRED REICH, THUNDERMOTHER and METAL CHURCH.

Tour dates:

May 28 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

May 29 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

May 30 - Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy Bournemouth

June 09 - Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle

June 10 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

June 16 - Paris, France @ Le Trianon

June 22 - Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie

June 23 - Pratteln , Switzerland @ Z7 Konzertfabrik

June 30 - Saarbrucken, Germany @ Garage

July 22 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Kucukciftlik Park

July 30 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

August 01 - Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof Wiesbaden

August 04 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

August 11 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle

August 14 - Leipzig, Germany @ Parkbuhne

With VENOM INC. May 28 - June 30

With THROWN INTO EXILE July 30 - August 14

With SACRED REICH August 1

With THUNDERMOTHER August 4

With METAL CHURCH August 14

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will release a new album, "Engines Of Demolition", on March 27 via MNRK Heavy. The follow-up to 2021's "Doom Crew Inc." contains 15 tracks, including the three previously released singles "Broken And Blind", "The Gallows" and "Lord Humungus" as well as a tune titled "Ozzy's Song", which is an apparent tribute to BLACK LABEL SOCIETY guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde's longtime bandmate, the iconic BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne.

"Engines Of Demolition" track listing:

01. Name In Blood

02. Gatherer Of Souls

03. The Hand Of Tomorrows Grave

04. Better Days & Wiser Times

05. Broken And Blind

06. The Gallows

07. Above & Below

08. Back To Me

09. Lord Humungus

10. Pedal To The Floor

11. Broken Pieces

12. The Stranger

13. Ozzy's Song

14. Name In Blood (Unblackened)

15. Lord Humungus (Unblackened)

Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy Osbourne, whose backing group he first joined nearly four decades ago.

A charismatic heavy metal marauder recognized worldwide as a living legend, Wylde rose to prominence when Ozzy chose him as his loyal axeman, based on a cassette he mailed in as a teen. Guitar World put Zakk on the magazine's cover more than a dozen times in recognition of his work on multiplatinum albums by the icon he called "the Boss" and more than two decades of music made by BLS.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY quickly became a touring juggernaut and has gone on to release nearly a dozen successful studio albums which have sold more than a couple of million copies in total.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.

Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk had played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - vocals, guitar, piano

John "JD" DeServio - bass

Jeff Fabb - drums

Dario Lorina - guitar

Photo credit: Justin Reich (courtesy of 30 Miles North PR)