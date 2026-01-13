POISON THE WELL Announces First New Album In 17 Years, 'Peace In Place'

Metalcore titans POISON THE WELL have announced details of "Peace In Place", their first new album since 2009. The long-awaited follow-up to "The Tropic Rot" will be released on March 20 via SharpTone Records.

The official Chris Candy-directed music video for the LP's first single, "Thoroughbreds", can be seen below.

POISON THE WELL vocalist Jeffrey Moreira stated about the band's return: "Joining POISON THE WELL at 18 and chasing music shaped how I approach life. Coming back 16 years later — unsure if I could still do what I once left behind — only reinforced how strong our bond is and how much this band has given me. I'm grateful to do this again with my friends, and to share a record made with honesty, intention and connection at its core."

Regarding the inspiration for "Thoroughbreds", Jeffrey said: "Beasts of burden are hard to break — not because they're strong, but because they're stubborn. 'Thoroughbreds' is about realizing that some lifelong bonds don't fail early; they fail after you believed they were there to stay."

Speaking about "Peace In Place" as a whole, Jeffrey said: "'Peace In Place' is probably the most pissed record we've ever made. After stepping away from POISON THE WELL, it felt like all the emotion from that time — frustration, heartache, disappointment — compressed into something heavy and unavoidable. But anger isn't what drives us. Connection is. Sometimes that connection starts in darker places, and having an outlet for those emotions is how we find our way forward. This record lives across that entire spectrum. It's about turning something negative into something honest, putting it into the world, and realizing that even in anger, we're still capable of moving forward, relating to each other, and finding some form of peace — if not happiness, then at least a place to stand."

"Peace In Place" track listing:

01. Wax Mask

02. Primal Bloom

03. Thoroughbreds

04. Everything Hurts

05. Weeping Tones

06. A Wake Of Vultures

07. Bad Bodies

08. Drifting Without End

09. Melted

10. Plague Them The Most

A year ago, POISON THE WELL released its first new song in 15 years, "Trembling Level". POISON THE WELL also fortified its ranks by officially welcoming bassist Noah Harmon and guitarist Vadim Taver into the fold. Both musicians had played with the group for years.

Last year, POISON THE WELL embarked on a massive 25th-anniversary tour celebrating its debut album, "The Opposite Of December... A Season Of Separation". POISON THE WELL played the beloved LP in full every night, with support from GLASSJAW, BETTER LOVERS and TEENAGE WRIST.