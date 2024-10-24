  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DEVIN TOWNSEND, ENSLAVED, SUICIDE SILENCE Added To 2025 MILWAUKEE METAL FEST

October 24, 2024

Due to the massive success of the second edition of Milwaukee Metal Fest, the iconic midwestern event is returning in 2025! The festival will take place once again at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom from May 16-18, 2025, with the pre-party kicking off on May 15.

The festival is now pleased to welcome BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, Devin Townsend, ENSLAVED, SUICIDE SILENCE and MACABRE to the lineup.

That's not all! Stay tuned as more big announcements will be coming very soon.

Festival co-organizer and HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta comments: "It's not even November yet and we're thrilled to announce another wave of killer bands and artists for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2025. From DOWN to BLACK LABEL SOCIETY to Devin Townsend and ENSLAVED, we have something for everyone and bands who have not been to Milwaukee in ages! This is the perfect fest to welcome them back to the area and will be our biggest year yet!"

The updated lineup is now as follows:

DOWN
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY
DEVIN TOWNSEND
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN (performing "Calculating Infinity")
EXODUS
ENSLAVED
DESTRUCTION
SUICIDE SILENCE
3 INCHES OF BLOOD
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
TROUBLE
THE ACACIA STRAIN
HARMS WAY
FUGITIVE
SPEED
EXHORDER
FULL OF HELL
END
NEKROGOBLIKON
DECEASED
LEGIONS OF DOOM
MACABRE

Milwaukee Metal Fest returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of Jasta and Sound Talent Group's Tim Borror, as well as the team at The Rave/Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.

Find more on Black label society
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).