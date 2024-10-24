BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DEVIN TOWNSEND, ENSLAVED, SUICIDE SILENCE Added To 2025 MILWAUKEE METAL FEST

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DEVIN TOWNSEND, ENSLAVED, SUICIDE SILENCE Added To 2025 MILWAUKEE METAL FESTOctober 24, 2024
Due to the massive success of the second edition of Milwaukee Metal Fest, the iconic midwestern event is returning in 2025! The festival will take place once again at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom from May 16-18, 2025, with the pre-party kicking off on May 15.
The festival is now pleased to welcome BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, Devin Townsend, ENSLAVED, SUICIDE SILENCE and MACABRE to the lineup.
That's not all! Stay tuned as more big announcements will be coming very soon.
Festival co-organizer and HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta comments: "It's not even November yet and we're thrilled to announce another wave of killer bands and artists for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2025. From DOWN to BLACK LABEL SOCIETY to Devin Townsend and ENSLAVED, we have something for everyone and bands who have not been to Milwaukee in ages! This is the perfect fest to welcome them back to the area and will be our biggest year yet!"
The updated lineup is now as follows:
DOWN
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY
DEVIN TOWNSEND
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN (performing "Calculating Infinity")
EXODUS
ENSLAVED
DESTRUCTION
SUICIDE SILENCE
3 INCHES OF BLOOD
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
TROUBLE
THE ACACIA STRAIN
HARMS WAY
FUGITIVE
SPEED
EXHORDER
FULL OF HELL
END
NEKROGOBLIKON
DECEASED
LEGIONS OF DOOM
MACABRE
Milwaukee Metal Fest returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of Jasta and Sound Talent Group's Tim Borror, as well as the team at The Rave/Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.
