BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DEVIN TOWNSEND, ENSLAVED, SUICIDE SILENCE Added To 2025 MILWAUKEE METAL FEST

Due to the massive success of the second edition of Milwaukee Metal Fest, the iconic midwestern event is returning in 2025! The festival will take place once again at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom from May 16-18, 2025, with the pre-party kicking off on May 15.

The festival is now pleased to welcome BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, Devin Townsend, ENSLAVED, SUICIDE SILENCE and MACABRE to the lineup.

That's not all! Stay tuned as more big announcements will be coming very soon.

Festival co-organizer and HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta comments: "It's not even November yet and we're thrilled to announce another wave of killer bands and artists for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2025. From DOWN to BLACK LABEL SOCIETY to Devin Townsend and ENSLAVED, we have something for everyone and bands who have not been to Milwaukee in ages! This is the perfect fest to welcome them back to the area and will be our biggest year yet!"

The updated lineup is now as follows:

DOWN

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

DEVIN TOWNSEND

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN (performing "Calculating Infinity")

EXODUS

ENSLAVED

DESTRUCTION

SUICIDE SILENCE

3 INCHES OF BLOOD

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM

TROUBLE

THE ACACIA STRAIN

HARMS WAY

FUGITIVE

SPEED

EXHORDER

FULL OF HELL

END

NEKROGOBLIKON

DECEASED

LEGIONS OF DOOM

MACABRE

Milwaukee Metal Fest returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of Jasta and Sound Talent Group's Tim Borror, as well as the team at The Rave/Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.