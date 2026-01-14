BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Shares Music Video For New Single 'Name In Blood' From Upcoming 'Engines Of Demolition' Album

The official music video for "Name In Blood", the latest single from BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, can be seen below. The clip was directed by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's longtime visual collaborator, Justin H. Reich of Three Thirty-Three Creative.

"Name In Blood" is the fourth single from BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's upcoming album, "Engines Of Demolition", which will arrive on March 27 via MNRK Heavy. The follow-up to 2021's "Doom Crew Inc." contains 15 tracks, including the three previously released singles "Broken And Blind", "The Gallows" and "Lord Humungus" as well as a tune titled "Ozzy's Song", which is an apparent tribute to BLACK LABEL SOCIETY guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde's longtime bandmate, the iconic BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne.

In a May 2025 interview with Scott Davidson of Chicago's Rebel Radio 92.5 FM, Zakk talked about his songwriting process for BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, saying: "For me, it always starts with the riff. And the riff just inspires you to sing something over it. Actually, most of the time, even when it's the mellow stuff… I mean, whether I'm sitting at the piano, I pick up an acoustic, it's the chord progressions and everything like that. But especially with the heavy stuff, for me it's usually always the riff. And the riff will dictate where the song's going."

Asked in an April 2025 chat with American Musical Supply how much easier it is for him to record music now that he has a home studio at his disposal, Zakk said: "It's great… Most the time when we would do a record, it's just like there's an implosion of ideas. You write 'em, and then you're done. And then when you get some other ideas and it's time to write another [song], then you come up with this other thing… It's an implosion of ideas, and then you're done… Even with 'The Gallows' and 'Lord Humungus', it was just kinda like I was jamming on 'em in my weight room on my amp. And then I was like, 'Oh, this is a cool riff. I like this thing.' And then just put a melody to it, and then the guys came out and recorded it. And then we just recorded it just then, so it wasn't like it's been sitting around for a while."

"Engines Of Demolition" track listing:

01. Name In Blood

02. Gatherer Of Souls

03. The Hand Of Tomorrows Grave

04. Better Days & Wiser Times

05. Broken And Blind

06. The Gallows

07. Above & Below

08. Back To Me

09. Lord Humungus

10. Pedal To The Floor

11. Broken Pieces

12. The Stranger

13. Ozzy's Song

14. Name In Blood (Unblackened)

15. Lord Humungus (Unblackened)

Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy Osbourne, whose backing group he first joined nearly four decades ago.

A charismatic heavy metal marauder recognized worldwide as a living legend, Wylde rose to prominence when Ozzy chose him as his loyal axeman, based on a cassette he mailed in as a teen. Guitar World put Zakk on the magazine's cover more than a dozen times in recognition of his work on multiplatinum albums by the icon he called "the Boss" and more than two decades of music made by BLS.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY quickly became a touring juggernaut and has gone on to release nearly a dozen successful studio albums which have sold more than a couple of million copies in total.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.

Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk had played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - vocals, guitar, piano

John "JD" DeServio - bass

Jeff Fabb - drums

Dario Lorina - guitar

Photo credit: Justin Reich (courtesy of 30 Miles North PR)