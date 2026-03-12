JACK OSBOURNE Welcomes Baby Girl Named After Late Father OZZY

Jack Osbourne, son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and his wife, Aree Gearhart, have announced the arrival of their second baby together. Named Ozzy Matilda Osbourne after her late grandfather, who died in July 2025, Jack's fifth daughter was born on March 5, weighing in at 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

Jack and Aree made the birth announcement in a joint Instagram post. "Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne," the caption read.

Jack and Aree's first child, Maple Artemis Osbourne, was born in July 2022. Jack is also a father to three daughters with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly — Pearl Clementine Osbourne, 13, Andy Rose Osbourne, 10, and Minnie Theodora Osbourne, 7.

Three months ago, Jack publicly revealed his wife's pregnancy in an interview with The Sun. "It's awesome," he said at the time. "We're super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected. But it's definitely something that we were wanting to pursue and somehow it happened, miraculously."

Jack added that his late father learned about the pregnancy before he passed away less than three weeks after playing his final concert.

"I think it's been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of 'full cycle' category, in a weird way," Jack said. "It's very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness."

Ozzy's death certificate revealed that died on July 22, 2025 of a heart attack. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.