BLACK SABBATH Bassist GEEZER BUTLER Diagnosed With Pneumonia

December 24, 2022

BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler has come down with pneumonia. Earlier today (Saturday, December 24),the 73-year-old musician's wife, Gloria, shared images of her husband wearing a face mask and sitting in the examination room at a doctor's office. She captioned the images: "After day 1 at Dr with my husband & was told he was negative for flu, Covid, strep & tonsillitis; I said…well, he's positive for being a pain in my arse. Day 2 at Dr, he was told he has pneumonia. Although, still positive for being a pain; I now feel guilty for thinking that. #ugh #mypoorhusband #feelbetter #menmaketheworstpatients #geezerbutler".

This past June, Butler revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, apparently for at least the second time.

A founding member of BLACK SABBATH, Geezer is also the lyricist of such SABBATH classics as "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "Paranoid" and others.

Geezer, singer Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Tony Iommi reunited in late 2011 and released a comeback album, "13", in June 2013.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and is currently in remission, can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

Geezer recently completed work on his autobiography for a tentative early 2023 release.

Butler is the third member of the original SABBATH lineup to release an autobiography. Ozzy's memoir, "I Am Ozzy", debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times' "Hardcover Nonfiction" best-seller list. The book was published on January 25, 2010 in the U.S., nearly two years after it was first expected to arrive. Iommi's memoir, "Iron Man: My Journey Through Heaven And Hell With Black Sabbath", was released in hardback in November 2011. It landed at position No. 35 on the New York Times' "Hardcover Nonfiction" best-sellers list.

