BLACK SABBATH Bassist GEEZER BUTLER Honored By Animal Wellness Organization

BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler was honored by Center For A Humane Economy for his lifetime commitment to animal welfare.

Butler was among four game-changing individuals recognized by the Center For A Humane Economy, including its Global Council For Animals, at the event, the first Malibu Sunset Soirée For Animals, which was held on October 5 in Malibu, California.

Other individuals honored for advancing animal welfare in the state and across the country were:

* Alison Eastwood, acclaimed director and actress, for her leadership in her work for companion animals, including her animal-care facility in Agoura Hills.

* Laurie McGrath, philanthropist, for her unwavering commitment in helping secure major gains for animals, including Proposition 2 (farm animal welfare) in California and end to the use of chimpanzees nationwide in invasive experiments.

* Gary Michelson, MD, scientist and philanthropist, for his pioneering work in animal welfare and his work to pass the FDA Modernization Act 2.0

Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center For A Humane Economy and its sister organization, Animal Wellness Action, remarked: "The honorees exemplify the compassion and commitment needed to drive real change for animals within California but also on the national stage. It is no exaggeration to say that millions of animals will be spared torment and cruelty because of their selfless dedication to the well-being of animals."

On Saturday (October 12),Butler shared a few photos and a short video from the first Malibu Sunset Soirée For Animals, and he included the following message: "I'm not sure what was more shocking; me getting an award for something that @gloriadeebutler kept as a surprise or that #talronnen actually left @crossroadskitchen to present it to me. Cheers, Tal. Cheers to the #globalcouncilforanimals & #centerforhumaneeconomy".

The event also highlighted recent successes in California that have stirred national action, including:

* Passing Prop 12, prohibiting the sale of animal products from animals raised in extreme confinement — with the Supreme Court of the United States last year upholding the landmark law as a proper exercise of state authority.

* Banning the trade of kangaroo parts and protecting native wildlife, with new national legislation introduced modeled after the California law.

* Outlawing trophy hunting of mountain lions and bobcats, with Colorado citizens now having an opportunity in this fall’s election to replicate that policy in the Rocky Mountain State.

* Halting the use of toxic lead ammunition in hunting, which has triggered a national campaign to halt the massive use of the toxic element in sport hunting.

* Ending horse slaughter for human consumption, with the Congress poised at some point soon to enact a ban on live exports of horses for slaughter for consumption.

The event was organized by a host committee of Gloria Butler (Geezer's wife and manager),Stacey Kivowitz and Bobi Leonard, with sponsorship from The Schuman Family Foundation, Casey Gordon Real Estate and Fairfield Farm.

Center For A Humane Economy is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help animals by helping forge a more humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both. The Center believes helping animals helps us all.

Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) whose mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals. The group also works to enforce existing anti-cruelty and wildlife protection laws.

The Global Council For Animals is a dedicated group of volunteers working to advance animal protection efforts worldwide. In collaboration with the Center For A Humane Economy and Animal Wellness Action, the Council supports legislative and corporate reforms to improve the lives of animals.

In a 2023 interview with Dave Lawrence, Geezer spoke about how he became vegan virtually overnight more than six decades ago. The now-75-year-old British-born musician said: "Well, I've always loved animals, and we always had animals in the house. We always had a dog around the house and various cats. I found a tortoise one day, so I had a tortoise. There was goldfish and all kinds of stuff in the house. And this one day… I never really liked eating meat, but my mom used to always put it on my plate; it was always, like, the last piece… She to feed seven kids and my dad, so I always got the smallest piece of meat. And this one day I cut it up and then blood came out of it. And I didn't know what meat was. And I said to my mom, 'There's blood coming out of this thing that you've given me.' 'Yeah, it's meat from a cow.' And I went, 'What? From an animal?' And that was it. I was about eight years old at the time. And that was it. I've never eaten meat since."

Butler went on to say that he was "lucky" that his mother "didn't pressurize" him into eating meat. "She understood where I was coming from, so she always gave me vegetables," he explained.

Back in 2009, Butler teamed up with peta2 — the world's largest youth animal rights organization — to shoot a pro-vegetarian ad featuring Geezer as he picked at his bass next to the tagline "I'm Geezer Butler, and I'm a vegan." At the time, he told peta2 that he enjoyed having friends over for dinner, serving them faux meat, and waiting for the compliments to start rolling in before telling his guests that they just ate a delicious vegan meal. And his compassion for animals goes beyond the dinner table. Butler and his wife are very involved in the battle against puppy mills and the cat and dog overpopulation crisis.

"There are so many dogs and cats and all kinds of animals [who] need homes," he said. "You know, there's no reason to go out and buy them from a pet shop when you can just get them from your local shelter."

In 2016, Butler told Devils Gate Media about his involvement with peta2: "I've grown up with animals in the house, I have three brothers and three sisters, and all of us had cats, dogs, mice, chickens, frogs, tortoises, so they've always been a big part of my life. My dog, Scamp, was my best friend when I was growing up, and he was just as much a brother to me as my human brothers. Someone threw acid on him, and he almost died, but my parents spent their life savings having him treated. It appalled me that people could be so cruel, and ever since I have stuck up for animals. It is something I can be active in, unlike trying to figure out the appalling things humans do to each other."

Butler spent much of the last year and a half promoting his autobiography, "Into The Void: From Birth To Black Sabbath – And Beyond", which was released in June 2023 in North America via HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books.