BLACK SABBATH: 'Hand Of Doom 1970 – 1978' Box Set Due In August

Rhino has set an August 18 release date for a new BLACK SABBATH box set called "Hand Of Doom 1970 - 1978". The set will be available for $249.98 and is limited to 4,000 copies in North America only. The set is exclusive to the Rhino and Warner Music Canada stores.

In 1968, BLACK SABBATH was formed by Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The quartet created a fierce sound that was beyond anything that had been heard before. Throughout the 1970s, the band produced an array of metal classics that set the standard for heavy music and inspired countless generations of fans.

Comprising some of BLACK SABBATH's most powerful albums ever produced, "Hand Of Doom" features the "Complete Original Black Sabbath 1970-1978" collection on picture disc for the first time. The highly collectible set contains the band's self-titled debut (1970),as well as the multi-platinum "Paranoid" (1970),the platinum albums "Master Of Reality" (1971),"Vol 4" (1972),and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (1973),the gold-certified "Sabotage" (1975),alongside "Technical Ecstasy" (1976) and "Never Say Die!" (1978).

"Hand Of Doom 1970 - 1978" includes each album's artwork printed on Side A. The self-titled debut, "Vol 4", "Technical Ecstasy" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" feature the original back album artwork on Side B. "Paranoid", "Master Of Reality" and "Sabotage" features an album-era photo of the band. The collection also includes a large color poster of the band taken in Los Angeles during the summer of 1972 while the band was recording "Vol 4".

"Hand Of Doom 1970 - 1978" comprises a range of BLACK SABBATH's most iconic albums throughout the decade, starting with their self-titled debut LP in the 1970s, which boasted hits like "Black Sabbath" and "N.I.B." This was followed by the breakthrough album "Paranoid" in 1971, which featured the popular songs "War Pigs" and "Iron Man". Fans were then treated to "Master Of Reality", "Vol 4", "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath", "Sabotage", "Technical Ecstasy" and "Never Say Die!" — all of which are included in this comprehensive collection. Some of the standout tracks from these albums include "Snowblind", "Supernaut", "Symptom Of The Universe" and "Hole In The Sky".

Pre-orders are available now at Rhino.com.

"Hand Of Doom 1970 - 1978" featured albums:

* "Black Sabbath" (1970)

* "Paranoid" (1971)

* "Master Of Reality" (1971)

* "Vol 4" (1972)

* "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (1974)

* "Sabotage" (1975)

* "Technical Ecstasy" (1976)

* "Never Say Die!" (1978)