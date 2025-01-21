BLACK SABBATH Members Honored By Birmingham City Council

Members of BLACK SABBATH are set to be given Freedom Of The City.

The honorary title of City Freeman is awarded to people in recognition of their service to the city and is one of the oldest traditional ceremonies in the country.

A report is to go to city council next Tuesday, January 28 recommending that each founding member of BLACK SABBATH become a Freeman Of The City Of Birmingham: Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Terence "Geezer" Butler and Bill Ward.

The band is considered a pioneer of heavy metal and was formed in 1968 in Aston, Birmingham.

BLACK SABBATH has sold over 75 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006, awarded a Lifetime Ivor Novello Songwriting Award in 2015 and were presented with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

The band has a star on the Broad Street Walk Of Stars, alongside individual stars in their own right, together with a bench in their honor.

Cllr Sharon Thompson, deputy leader of the city council, said: "Birmingham has a fantastic musical culture and BLACK SABBATH are a major part of that history, a pioneering band that still influences today's musicians. They have become synonymous with the city and have been true ambassadors throughout their phenomenal careers.

"Conferring these honors on these Birmingham legends would be the perfect way of saying thank you for all that they have done for the city."

Ozzy commented: "I'm honored and, at the same time, shocked that I would have ever been considered for this very special commendation. I'm a proud Brummie from Aston through and through. I'm still amazed to this day that no one outside of Birmingham can understand a word I say, but that's always made me laugh. I started with nothing but a dream, which I shared with Tony, Geezer and Bill. We never gave up on that dream. My only regret is that my Mom and Dad are not here to see what I became. Birmingham Forever!"

Tony said: "I'm over the moon! What a great honor to be a City Freeman. I'm aware that very few are given out. It ties us to the rich history of our hometown Birmingham, and that's fantastic. I'm deeply grateful for the recognition."

Geezer stated: "It is a great honor to be awarded a City Freeman by my hometown, the great City of Birmingham. Growing up in Aston I couldn't have wished for a better childhood, from top notch schools, friendly neighbors and life-long friends, and of course the world's greatest football team, Aston Villa. Birmingham has given the world some of the greatest inventions and innovations, in science, industry, the arts, literature, music, and all walks of life, and without Birmingham, the world would be a much poorer place. Thank you, fellow Brummies, for this amazing honor."

Bill said: "Thank you, Lord Mayor and Birmingham City Council. For our legendary fans, a solemn bow. Long live BLACK SABBATH."

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi — who was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2011 — can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

Iommi revealed his cancer diagnosis in early 2012, shortly after SABBATH announced a reunion tour and album. He underwent treatment throughout the recording of the disc, titled "13", and the subsequent tour to promote it.

The BLACK SABBATH guitarist successfully underwent an operation in January 2017 to remove a noncancerous lump from his throat.

"13" was the first album in 35 years to feature Iommi, Osbourne and Butler all playing together.

Ward was on board for the SABBATH reunion when it was first announced 11 years ago, but backed out soon after. The drummer later claimed that he sat out the recording and touring sessions because of unfair contractual terms, although the members of SABBATH have hinted in other interviews that he wasn't physically up to the task.

All four original members of SABBATH were present when the band announced its final reunion in late 2011. But Ward split from the group in 2012, citing an "unsignable" contract, and Osbourne, Iommi and Butler carried on with their Rick Rubin–produced "13" LP and extensive international touring without him.