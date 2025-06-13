BLACK SABBATH: Remastered 2025 Version Of 'The Eternal Idol' To Be Released Digitally, On CD And Black Vinyl

On July 25, Rhino Entertainmentwill reissueBLACK SABBATH's "The Eternal Idol" album — more than three months after a Record Store Day reissue of the album arrived on limited-edition translucent red 140g-weight LP. The new reissue of "The Eternal Idol" will feature new remastering from the original analog tapes and will include two bonus tracks, "Some Kind Of Woman" and "Black Moon". It will come with a new booklet for the CD and a lyric sheet for the LP.

Originally released in 1987, "The Eternal Idol" was BLACK SABBATH's thirteenth studio album and was the band's first LP to feature vocalist Tony Martin.

"The Eternal Idol" 2025 reissue track listing:

01. The Shining

02. Ancient Warrior

03. Hard Life To Love

04. Glory Ride

05. Born To Lose

06. Nightmare

07. Scarlet Pimpernel

08. Lost Forever

09. Eternal Idol

Bonus tracks:

10. Some Kind Of Woman

11. Black Moon

After just a handful of dates on BLACK SABBATH's 1986 "Seventh Star" tour, singer Glenn Hughes was let go, and Ray Gillen was brought on board as Glenn's replacement. Gillen finished the tour, and work began on the next SABBATH album, and it was mostly completed. Gillen left to form BADLANDS (with future KISS drummer Eric Singer, who also previously played with SABBATH),and this left BLACK SABBATH with a mostly completed album, and no singer. Martin was brought in and re-recorded all the vocals in two weeks. The album came out with Tony Martin, and the only remaining bit of the original Gillen vocals was some laughter in the track "Nightmare".

In 2010, an expanded reissue of "The Eternal Idol" was made available, featuring "Some Kind Of Woman" and "Black Moon" (demo) on Disc 1. Disc 2 comprised the entire Ray Gillen version of "The Eternal Idol".

"The Eternal Idol" was not included on the "Anno Domini 1989-1995" box set of the Martin-era SABBATH recordings, which was made available in May 2024 via Rhino.

For the "Anno Domini 1989-1995" box set, which came with either CDs or LPs, SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi remastered the albums "Headless Cross" (1989),"Tyr" (1990) and "Cross Purposes" (1994) and even remixed "Forbidden" (1995).

BLACK SABBATH released six albums with Martin on vocals: "The Eternal Idol", "Headless Cross", "Tyr", "Cross Purposes", "Cross Purposes Live" (1995) and "Forbidden". Eventually, Martin and his "Forbidden"-era bandmates were ousted when Iommi reunited with SABBATH's fellow original members.

Eight years ago, Iommi told I Heart Guitar that "it's a shame" that "it took a lot for people to accept" Martin as SABBATH's vocalist. "It's taken all these years later for people to say, 'Oh blimey, that was a good band with good singing.' So it took a long time to get people to really realize how good it was."