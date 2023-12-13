BLACK SABBATH's GEEZER BUTLER Thanks Birmingham's Sutton Rose For Brother's Care

According to Care Home Professional, BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler recently visited Sutton Rose, a luxury, state-of-the-art, care home in Boldmere, a suburb and residential area of Sutton Coldfield in the city of Birmingham, England. The 74-year-old musician gifted the care home a luxury hamper as a gesture of goodwill for the care given to his brother, 88-year-old Patrick, who has resided at the home since 2022.

Geezer told the home: "Thank you for everything you do for my brother; this is just a little thank-you to you all."

Sutton Rose, which is owned by MACC Care, wrote in a social media post: "Here at Sutton Rose we are incredibly proud of our caring team, and feedback such as this is a true testament to all the amazing work they do."

Butler's autobiography, "Into The Void: From Birth To Black Sabbath – And Beyond", was released on June 6 in North America via HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books and on June 8 in the United Kingdom.

A founding member of BLACK SABBATH, Butler is also the lyricist of such SABBATH classics as "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "Paranoid" and others.

Butler, singer Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Tony Iommi reunited in late 2011 and released a comeback album, "13", in June 2013.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and is currently in remission, can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.