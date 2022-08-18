BLACK STONE CHERRY Has 'Nine Songs Completely Written' For Next Studio Album

Vocalist/guitarist Chris Robertson of Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY has confirmed to "Rock Of Nations With Dave Kinchen & Shane McEachern" that he and his bandmates have been hard at work on material for the follow-up to 2020's "The Human Condition" album.

"We've got nine songs completely written and about seven more that we've gotta write lyrics and stuff to," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "But we've been at it, man. And it's good. It's heavy. It's melodic. I think it's gonna be a great record."

Regarding the lyrical inspiration for BLACK STONE CHERRY's new songs, Chris said: "It's crazy because the songs we write… Obviously we write songs that are fun — like 'Blame It On The Boom Boom' and 'White Trash Millionaire' — a lot of fun stuff, but we also write some more serious songs.

"It's different, man," he continued. "We've been writing and stuff. And it's crazy. For me right now, the stuff that's kind of coming out is a lot related to my dad passing, a lot of understanding how to deal with this loss and grief and just learning to live through it.

"The serious songs we write are stuff that we've either witnessed or we've lived or whatever," Chris explained. "Other than a song like 'Rain Wizard' or some of the stuff we wrote that was more folklory, everything we've written is something we've lived. So there's a hell of a lot in the well now. I went a really long way of saying that, but the well is very deep now of things to write about."

Regarding when fans can expect to hear some new music from BLACK STONE CHERRY, Chris said: "We [will be on the road in] Europe for all of September, and then we come back home. I think it's the middle or end of October — somewhere around there — we go to Canada for about a month with STEEL PANTHER, which will be awesome… [After that] we're gonna try to finish up recording. Then hopefully sometime next year we can put out some new music."

BLACK STONE CHERRY's seventh studio album, "The Human Condition", was made available in October 2020 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group.

In June 2021, BLACK STONE CHERRY announced the departure of bassist Jon Lawhon. He has since been replaced on the road by Steve Jewell Jr., the guitarist from the Glasgow, Kentucky band OTIS.

The digital-only release of an expanded edition of "The Human Condition" was made available in August 2021.