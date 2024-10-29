BLACK STONE CHERRY Inducted Into KENTUCKY MUSIC HALL OF FAME

On October 26, BLACK STONE CHERRY was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall Of Fame. As a band that has always embraced and celebrated their home state, this was a tremendous honor.

BLACK STONE CHERRY comments: "We started this band in middle of the woods in 2001, in a dry county, and no driver's license between us. Playing restaurants, gymnasiums, coffee shops, and anywhere that would allow us to set up our gear. We made our own t-shirts, we made our own backdrop, we made our stickers, and we made our own music. Our 'always say WHEN, not IF' mentality coupled with the support of Jesus, our families and communities have allowed us to do some incredible things so far in our career. However, having our band name forever etched inside the walls of our state's music Hall Of Fame is incredibly humbling and something we will carry with us forever. It is also a testament to pouring absolutely everything you have into whatever passion burns inside you. We are extremely thankful, honored, and blessed for this achievement."

Over the past two decades, the Kentucky Southern rockers have shaken stages from arenas to festivals across Europe, North America and other territories across the globe. The band just completed a tour in the U.S. with CLUTCH and RIVAL SONS and today head out on a run of performances from October 29 through November 15 with AYRON JONES. On November 17, SKILLET will join the bill for appearances through November 23.

BLACK STONE CHERRY's latest album, "Screamin' At The Sky", was released on September 29, 2023 via Mascot Records. The opus was made available in white solid vinyl, limited edition vinyl boxset, CD and digitally.

Earlier last year, BLACK STONE CHERRY released the album's lead single, "Out Of Pocket", which went on to be a crowd favorite on the band's U.K. arena shows.

The Kentucky-based band, featuring Chris Robertson (lead vocals/guitar),Ben Wells (guitar/backing vox) and John-Fred Young (drums/backing vox),are joined for the first time on an album recording by Steve Jewell Jr.. The band's fanbase will be more than familiar with Steve, as he has been touring with BLACK STONE CHERRY since 2021.

"He is just fantastic," Wells told the Richmond Register of Jewell, who had previously played guitar in the band OTIS, but was asked to switch to bass when he joined BLACK STONE CHERRY. "He has brought the musical ability of the band up an extra level. His bass playing is unreal — and you can hear it all over this record. He knocked it out of the park… He makes our sound a little grittier. He plays with a different attack. It's really great."

"Screamin' At The Sky" features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BLACK STONE CHERRY decided to try something it's always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky — a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics.

Photo courtesy of Steve Karas / SKH Music