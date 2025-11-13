BLACK STONE CHERRY Shares Music Video For Title Track Of Upcoming 'Celebrate' EP

Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY will release a brand-new EP, "Celebrate", digitally on March 6, 2026 via Mascot Records. The official music video for the EP's second single, the "Celebrate" title track, can be seen below.

BLACK STONE CHERRY are a band in the truest sense of the term. Hard rockers of enormous heart. Four accomplished songwriters with rock, metal, roots, blues, soul and hip hop in their blood. Old friends with an instinctive, compassionate sense for what each other is feeling.

BLACK STONE CHERRY comments on the new single and its accompanying music video: "We had so much fun coming up with the concept for the 'Celebrate' video. We got on a phone call with director Kyle Loftus and we all hashed out ideas until we landed on something that got us all excited. We wanted the video to show what it's like to be stuck in something, whether that be a boring job or maybe stuck in your own head, and how any little opportunity can lead to a small victory. The song itself is about celebrating every little thing in life, even if it's just making it through the day. The video came out amazing with an amazing actor/musician, Aaron Paulsen, as the lead and we get chills every time we watch it. The confetti at the end was one of our main requests as we wanted to visually show what it mentally feels like to celebrate inside your mind."

"Celebrate" was produced by the BLACK STONE CHERRY bandmembers themselves and recorded at High Street Studios in Bowling Green, Kentucky. There's happiness and heartache. Muscular hooks and raw soul. The life experiences of four men approaching forty (two of them parents),in one emotive, unpolished diamond of a record. Six commanding, stage-ready original tracks and an inspired cover of SIMPLE MINDS' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" featuring Tyler Connolly (THEORY OF A DEADMAN).

"Neon Eyes" was a soundcheck riff that exploded into a thumping, hard rock party-starter, and the video follows them on a typical day in the life of a band on the road, as they arrive at their stunning headline performance at the 2025 Maid Of Stone festival in the U.K. You get a glimpse of the band behind the scenes, how they prepare for a show, them mingling with the crowd, fans rejoicing throughout the day, and all the way up to a typically high voltage performance showing what an undeniable force they are — plus some magical and unforgettable memories made during the day.

BLACK STONE CHERRY commented: "For 'Neon Eyes' we had the riff recorded on an iPhone and immediately wrote a song around it when we first started writing for this EP. We knew we wanted the main riff to also be the chorus so once we landed on the title, everything fell into place. A classic BSC banger."

BLACK STONE CHERRY are masters of taking a somber subject and flipping it on its head, creating a punchy, empowering rock song.

"Any piece of art is a snapshot of that artist's life," singer/guitarist Chris Robertson reasoned. "So I look at these songs as a culmination of everything we've lived since 'Screamin' At The Sky'."

"None of us are precious, because we're all fighting on the same team," guitarist Ben Wells said. "So John Fred [Young, drums] might have a guitar riff, or me or Chris might have a drum beat. And Steve [Jewell Jr.] is our bass player, but he played slide on the last album, and there's parts on the new stuff where he plays guitar. It was cool to think you could start the day without a song, and five hours later walk out with a demo."

"Celebrate" is an EP of contrasts. "I'm Fine" is a dreamily woozy, NIRVANA-laced grunge singalong. But it was the searing, mid-tempo heartache of "Deep" that struck a really pertinent chord — with Ben in particular. Following long struggles with fertility issues, he and his wife suffered a miscarriage midway through the writing process. Two days later, he was channeling the experience into "Deep".

For a curveball, "Celebrate" is capped off with a strapping-yet-sensuous cover of SIMPLE MINDS classic "Don't You (Forget About Me)", featuring guest vocals from old BLACK STONE friend Tyler Connolly. Immortalized in John Hughes's seminal 1985 coming-of-age film "The Breakfast Club", it turned out to be a surprisingly natural fit for BLACK STONE CHERRY. A happy pairing with the soulful gravel and sincerity of Chris's vocals. "I love that song!" the frontman laughed.

No one in BLACK STONE CHERRY takes what they have for granted, least of all their fans. They'll play to thousands in an arena or festival field, followed by a 100-capacity pub, and put on the exact same show. You can feel it in "Celebrate": the sense that their hearts are totally invested, their priorities clear. Time spent with loved ones. Supporting one another. Connecting with audiences. Music that makes you feel something. No polish, no faking it, just moments that matter.

"Celebrate" track listing:

01. Celebrate

02. Neon Eyes

03. Caught Up In The Up Down

04. I'm Fine

05. Deep

06. What You're Made Of

07. Don't You Forget About Me (featuring THEORY OF A DEADMAN's Tyler Connolly)

BLACK STONE CHERRY is:

Chris Robertson - vocals, guitars

Ben Wells - guitars

John Fred Young - drums

Steve Jewell Jr. - bass