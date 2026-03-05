DRAGONFORCE's HERMAN LI To Host 'Rock Me Vienna' 2026 All-Star Guitar Camp

From March 29 to April 1, 2026, Vienna will become an international hub for guitar players as "Rock Me Vienna", the all-star guitar camp brings together 18 world-class guitarists for an immersive four-day learning and performance experience.

Hosted at the Hilton Vienna Waterfront, "Rock Me Vienna" offers participants the rare opportunity to learn directly from globally respected guitarists through lessons, masterclasses, stage talks, concerts and jam sessions in an intimate, collaborative environment.

The artist lineup features an exceptional group of internationally acclaimed guitarists spanning rock, metal, fusion and contemporary guitar styles:

* Herman Li (DRAGONFORCE)

* Frank Gambale

* Andy Timmons (DANGER DANGER)

* Kee Marcello (EUROPE)

* Angel Vivaldi

* Nili Brosh (DETHKLOK)

* Victor Smolski

* Josh Meader

* Justin Hombach

* Milan Polak

Together with additional guest artists and musicians, they create a unique environment where participants can interact directly with the artists, gain insight into their playing approaches and explore the creative process behind their music.

"Rock Me Vienna" is designed as an elite guitar experience, where learning extends beyond traditional workshops. Throughout the four days, participants can attend:

* Artist-led guitar lessons and workshops

* Masterclasses on technique, tone, improvisation and songwriting

* Stage talks and artist interviews

* Meet-and-greet sessions and autograph signings

* Evening concerts featuring the artists

* Late-night jam sessions with artists and participants

Lessons are organized in parallel tracks by playing level, enabling guitarists of different experience levels to focus on sessions that match their development goals.

"Rock Me Vienna" is more than a guitar workshop. The event is designed to create a space where musicians can learn, connect and collaborate.

Participants spend several days in direct contact with the artists — sharing ideas, exchanging experiences and exploring new musical directions together. The result is an atmosphere where inspiration and learning happen naturally through conversation, playing and collaboration.

The camp concludes with a final concert featuring the full artist lineup, celebrating the unique musical connections formed during the event.

Event: "Rock Me Vienna" – All-Star Guitar Camp

Date: March 29 - April 1, 2026

Location: Hilton Vienna Waterfront, Handelskai 269, Vienna, Austria

"Rock Me Vienna" is organized by Ghezzo GmbH, a Vienna-based event organizer specializing in high-quality professional events and educational experiences.

For more information and tickets, visit www.rockmevienna.com.