BLACK STONE CHERRY Shares Music Video For 'Very Personal' Song 'Deep' From 'Celebrate' EP

Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY have just released a brand-new EP, "Celebrate", digitally via Mascot Records. The official music video for the EP's latest single, "Deep", can be seen below.

Teaming up with Sands, the U.K. charity saving babies' lives and supporting bereaved families, "Deep" sees BLACK STONE CHERRY wear their hearts on their sleeves.

On the personal and emotionally vulnerable lyrical content of the song, BLACK STONE CHERRY guitarist Ben Wells shares: "'Deep' is a very personal song. Without sugarcoating it, my wife and I have struggled with infertility for over a decade. Anyone that has been through that journey knows that it can be an absolutely helpless feeling and I sympathize with them beyond measure. Just as we were coming to peace with the fact that it wasn't in the cards for us to be parents, we got pregnant during the writing session for this EP. However, it sadly led to a miscarriage which led to one of the darkest and lowest points we had experienced together."

He continues: "I usually keep things close to the chest when it comes to personal matters, but this time I felt I had to get it out and I'm so thankful for faith, love, and music in that time.

"I was searching for a song that said what we were feeling in those moments, but I couldn't find it until God allowed me to let these lyrics flow out. Through it all, we continued to love and lift each other up and I'm so thankful for that."

Ben adds: "I'm so thankful that our band crafted this song, and I just know in my heart it will help others out there who also feel that life can sometimes be too deep."

On their partnership with the Sands charity, Ben continues: "To be honest, I never imagined I would be writing something like this, but in an effort to be fully transparent, just like our song 'Deep', here we are and I'm truly thankful that an organization like Sands exists to help heal and guide those of us who have experienced something tragic like this. We are thankful for charities like Sands who can assist in being a lighthouse in a storm and helping direct our hearts to a healing place.

"I personally believe that God has a plan for all of us and while we may not always understand it, we have to trust it and know that joy will be there on the other side of any dark time life gives us."

"Celebrate" was produced by the BLACK STONE CHERRY bandmembers themselves and recorded at High Street Studios in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It contains six commanding, stage-ready original tracks and an inspired cover of SIMPLE MINDS' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" featuring Tyler Connolly (THEORY OF A DEADMAN).

BLACK STONE CHERRY are masters of taking a somber subject and flipping it on its head, creating a punchy, empowering rock song.

"Any piece of art is a snapshot of that artist's life," singer/guitarist Chris Robertson reasoned. "So I look at these songs as a culmination of everything we've lived since 'Screamin' At The Sky'."

"None of us are precious, because we're all fighting on the same team," guitarist Ben Wells said. "So John Fred [Young, drums] might have a guitar riff, or me or Chris might have a drum beat. And Steve [Jewell Jr.] is our bass player, but he played slide on the last album, and there's parts on the new stuff where he plays guitar. It was cool to think you could start the day without a song, and five hours later walk out with a demo."

"Celebrate" is an EP of contrasts. "I'm Fine" is a dreamily woozy, NIRVANA-laced grunge singalong. But it was the searing, mid-tempo heartache of "Deep" that struck a really pertinent chord — with Ben in particular. Following long struggles with fertility issues, he and his wife suffered a miscarriage midway through the writing process. Two days later, he was channeling the experience into "Deep".

For a curveball, "Celebrate" is capped off with a strapping-yet-sensuous cover of SIMPLE MINDS classic "Don't You (Forget About Me)", featuring guest vocals from old BLACK STONE friend Tyler Connolly. Immortalized in John Hughes's seminal 1985 coming-of-age film "The Breakfast Club", it turned out to be a surprisingly natural fit for BLACK STONE CHERRY. A happy pairing with the soulful gravel and sincerity of Chris's vocals. "I love that song!" the frontman laughed.

"Celebrate" track listing:

01. Celebrate

02. Neon Eyes

03. Caught Up In The Up Down

04. I'm Fine

05. Deep

06. What You're Made Of

07. Don't You Forget About Me (featuring THEORY OF A DEADMAN's Tyler Connolly)

BLACK STONE CHERRY is:

Chris Robertson - vocals, guitars

Ben Wells - guitars

John Fred Young - drums

Steve Jewell Jr. - bass