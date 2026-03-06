CHEAP TRICK Releases Music Video For 'The Best Thing' From 'All Washed Up' Album

Legendary rockers CHEAP TRICK have released the official music video for their song "The Best Thing". The clip, which was produced by Silent Trade, can be seen below.

"The Best Thing" is taken from CHEAP TRICK's 21st studio album, "All Washed Up", which was released last November.

Produced by CHEAP TRICK with longtime associate Julian Raymond and mixed by five-time Grammy Award winner Chris Lord-Alge (GREEN DAY, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND),"All Washed Up" was recorded at various studios in Nashville and Los Angeles through 2024.

CHEAP TRICK, the iconic rock band hailing from Illinois, has been rocking stages and winning over fans with their timeless sound for over five decades. Known for their electrifying live performances, catchy melodies, and innovative songwriting, CHEAP TRICK has become a staple in rock music history. With hits like "I Want You to Want Me", "Dream Police", "The Flame" and "Surrender", this legendary band continues to inspire and entertain audiences with their signature blend of hard rock and power-pop sensibilities.

CHEAP TRICK is part of the very fiber of American music, inspiring and delighting generations with their unique union of massive melodies and razorblade riffs, their own special brand of mischievous wit and maximum rock 'n' roll. They achieved mainstream popularity in the U.S. in 1979 with the triple-platinum live album "At Budokan" and a Top 10 single, a live recording of "I Want You to Want Me". More success followed with the album "Dream Police" in 1979, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200.The band experienced another resurgence in the late 1980s when they topped U.S. charts with the power ballad "The Flame".

Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016, CHEAP TRICK maintain an almost constant touring schedule, having performed live more than 6,000 times since their formation, selling more than 20 million albums and building a dedicated cult following.

CHEAP TRICK's current lineup includes three of its original members: singer Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen's son Daxx. Rounding out CHEAP TRICK's current touring lineup is Robin Zander's son, Robin Taylor Zander, on rhythm guitar and vocals.

Photo credit: Jeff Daly