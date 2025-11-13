BLACK SWAN, Featuring JEFF PILSON, ROBIN MCAULEY, REB BEACH And MATT STARR, Announces Third Album 'Paralyzed'

The all-star hard rock collective BLACK SWAN — featuring Robin McAuley (MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP),Reb Beach (WINGER, WHITESNAKE),Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, THE END MACHINE, ex-DOKKEN) and Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, MR. BIG) — will release a new studio album, "Paralyzed", on February 13, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

BLACK SWAN unleashes today another extract of the record, "If I Was King", that follows the previously released single "The Fire And The Flame".

Beach described the new single: "'If I Was King' is one of my favorites because it has all the elements of a good BLACK SWAN song. It's powerful with great guitar riffs and soaring vocals, but that chorus has some different chords than usual. It really sticks in my head".

Pilson added: "This song really shows where BLACK SWAN shines at its best. Great melodies and lyrics, burning guitars and pounding rhythms. And wait till you see the video!!!"

McAuley said: "This track sets the tone for what's to come with its dark and heavy opening chords, building intensity into a big melodic chorus that is quintessentially BLACK SWAN. Watch the video and let it pull you in."

Starr stated: "'If I Was King' throws down the gauntlet and is what BLACK SWAN is all about: kick-ass, high-energy rock music with killer melodies, lyrics and musicianship. Robin is so talented at creating imagery with his lyrics based on the music that Jeff and Reb create. This is a great example of that."

McAuley expressed his enthusiasm for "Paralyzed" by saying: "Can't wait for you guys to hear our new record. We feel we've taken our songwriting to another level on this one, with amazing guitar riffs that once again show the brilliance that is Reb Beach, pounding bass, as you'd expect, from Jeff, and Matt Starr leaving no doubt about where the thunder comes from. Soaring melodies with strong lyrics are what we do best, combine that with sheer heaviness and we have a record we think you the fans are going to love".

Beach said: "BLACK SWAN is old-school '80s rock that is all about good guitar riffs with badass vocals. No one is better than Robin at singing this kind of music. I think the combination of my riffs and his vocals are what makes the band stand out."

Starr stated: "I think the fans are going to love our new record. It builds on the first two records taking the songwriting, playing and energy to another level. I'm so proud to be part of this great group of musicians and guys."

Pilson commented: "We're all very excited for the release of BLACK SWAN's 'Paralyzed' and can't wait for all the fans to hear it. We wanted to come up with a real step forward in melodic heaviness, and I strongly believe we delivered. Enjoy!"

With all songs written and composed by McAuley, Pilson and Beach, and expertly produced by Pilson, "Paralyzed" showcases BLACK SWAN at their peak performance — offering a dynamic mix of towering vocals, razor-sharp riffs, and hook-laden melodies. The band's chemistry continues to shine, elevating their songwriting and musical delivery to new heights.

Tracked at Pilson's Los Angeles studio, the album reflects the tight-knit synergy among its members. McAuley's commanding vocals remain as ageless, while the instrumentalists deliver with precision and fire. Much like its predecessors, the new record is a testament to the individual and collective talents of these seasoned musicians.

"Paralyzed" is fresh, heavy, and melodically rich — a cohesive and compelling album that feels both classic and contemporary. Building upon the blueprint laid by their debut, "Shake The World", the band expands their sonic universe.

The result is a record that not only meets but surpasses expectations, cementing BLACK SWAN as a formidable force in the modern hard rock scene. Whether you've followed these legendary musicians since the heyday of '80s rock or you're just now discovering their magic, "Paralyzed" is essential listening — a masterclass in melodic hard rock delivered by artists who continue to defy time and expectations.

The genesis of BLACK SWAN was sparked by a conversation between Jeff Pilson and Frontiers' president and head of A&R, Serafino Perugino, who wanted a project that would not only showcase McAuley's vocal prowess, but have a mighty musical backbone to stand skyscraper tall behind him. Thus, the initial seeds were planted and Pilson ran with it from there.

BLACK SWAN released its debut album, "Shake The World", on February 14, 2020. Their sophomore album, "Generation Mind", followed in 2022, a powerful hard rock statement that consolidated the unique sound of the quartet and highlighted the talent of each of the members.

"Paralyzed" track listing:

01. When The Cold Wind Blows

02. Death Of Me

03. Different Kind Of Woman

04. If I Was King

05. Shakedown

06. The Fire And The Flame

07. I'm Ready

08. Paralyzed

09. Carry On

10. Battered And Bruised

11. What The Future Holds

Regarding how BLACK SWAN has managed to stay together to record a second studio album despite the fact that most so-called "supergroups" don't last very long, McAuley told VWMusic in a 2022 interview: "'Shake The World' was a great first record from BLACK SWAN, and I don't think any of us likes the supergroup reference attached to the lineup. We set out to write some great music together. Music that we enjoy playing and listening to. On 'Generation Mind', I think we achieved that cohesive band sound that is very BLACK SWAN, and the production reflects that very much. It's fresh sounding, high energy, and fun. We're not caught up in having to sound a particular way because the label [Frontiers] put us together. This is who we are as a band."