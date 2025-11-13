MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE On Longevity: 'Maybe I'm Just Too Stubborn To Go Away'

Late last month, MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine and his bandmates gathered with members of the press to talk taste, craftsmanship and the art of brewing. At the heart of the October 26 discussion at the InterContinental London - The O2 hotel in London, United Kingdom with host Phil Alexander, global creative director of Kerrang! magazine, was Megadeth Beer Co., the band's brand new beer, created in collaboration with Black Sheep Brewery. The partnership has already seen success with Rattlehead IPA, Rattlehead Pilsner and Rattlehead IPA Zero, now available in 450 Tesco stores across the U.K. and online at megadethbeer.com.

When the conversation turned to the process of brewing, Mustaine's respect for the craft was clear: "You have a recipe that's a quality recipe. Those brewers are the rock stars of the beer business."

He added: "Like in a band, you need harmony. Brewing's the same. You've got to listen to the people who know how to make it sing."

On the instantly recognizable Rattlehead branding, Mustaine remarked: "It's a symbol that's always stood for grit and survival. It looks powerful on a can; like it's meant to be there."

Discussing flavor, Mustaine remained focused on authenticity and balance. "Some brewers might turn their nose up at zero-alcohol beer, but we all know that moment when you just want the taste — not the aftermath," he said. "It's about balance, not compromise."

Asked which MEGADETH tracks best pair with each brew, Mustaine and MEGADETH bassist James LoMenzo offered: "The IPA? Probably 'Peace Sells'. The Pilsner? Maybe 'Mechanix'. You've got to get that engine running somehow."

While the conversation touched on ideas for darker or bolder future brews, Mustaine emphasized the excitement surrounding Megadeth Beer Co.'s growing European presence, noting that the focus now lies in bringing its distinct taste and identity to new markets across the continent.

Closing the session, Mustaine reflected on longevity and passion — both in music and brewing. "Maybe I'm just too stubborn to go away," he said. "But when it stops being fun, that's when people lose their passion. For me, whether it's music or beer, it's still fun."

MEGADETH's final, self-titled album will be released on Januay 23, 2026 via Mustaine's Tradecraft imprint in partnership with Frontiers Label Group's new BLKIIBLK label. The album includes "Tipping Point", the previously released first single, and a very special bonus track, a reimagined version of "Ride The Lightning", which Mustaine co-wrote with METALLICA's James Hetfield, Cliff Burton and Lars Ulrich, and was the title track from the group's 1984 album.

"As I come full circle on the career of a lifetime, the decision to include 'Ride The Lightning', a song I co-wrote with James, Lars, and Cliff, was to pay my respects to where my career first started," Mustaine said.

In a recent interview with Kerrang!, Mustaine confirmed that MEGADETH's farewell tour will last for a long time. "We're easily talking about touring for another three to five years," he said. The musician, who is 64, added: "And if we're going to be doing it for that long then, shit, I'll be looking at the birthday I don't even want to think about."

He also explained why MEGADETH is calling it a day, sharing: "I'm not caught up in longevity and stuff like that, and being one of those guys who can play until he's in his 80s. I have to remember that people live and they die. And I need to take good care of myself."

