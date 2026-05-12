BLACK VEIL BRIDES Announce Second North American Leg Of 'Vindicatour' for August/September 2026

With the release of their seventh studio album "Vindicate" just five days ago, BLACK VEIL BRIDES are announcing their next leg of the "Vindicatour" tour of North America for 2026. The band — comprised of vocalist Andy Biersack, guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton and drummer Christian Coma — will hit the road with CASKETS, ARCHERS and HOLY WARS (Aug. 27 - Sep. 8) or AUTUMN KINGS (Sep. 16 - Sep. 27) in support.

The 16-city trek kicks off August 27 in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps on September 27 in Montclair, New Jersey. The tour will make stops in Austin, Texas (Aug. 31),Des Moines, Iowa (Sep. 8),Nashville, Tennessee (Sep. 18) and Cleveland, Ohio (Sep. 22),to name a few cities.

Tickets and VIP packages will first be available via an artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 12 at 12 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. local time at www.blackveilbrides.net.

"Vindicatour II" tour dates:

Aug. 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

Aug. 28 - Albuquerque, NM @El Rey Theater #

Aug. 29 - El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center #

Aug. 31 - Austin, TX @ Emo's ^

Sep. 03 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #

Sep. 04 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at the District #

Sep. 06 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

Sep. 08 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^

Sep. 16 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

Sep. 18 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

Sep. 19 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

Sep. 22 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

Sep. 23 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks ^

Sep. 25 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome ^

Sep. 26 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center #

Sep. 27 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater ^

Previously announced "Vindicatour" 2026 tour dates:

May 12 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva #

May 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore ^

May 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

May 16 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

May 17 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

May 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

May 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^

May 22 - Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre ^

May 23 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

May 25 - Toronto, ON @ History ^

May 26 - Montreal, QC @ M-Telus ^

May 28 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square ^

May 29 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore ^

May 30 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium #

Sep. 05 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma *

Sep. 20 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

^ Promoted by Live Nation

* Festival appearance

# Not a Live Nation date

BLACK VEIL BRIDES are celebrating the release of their seventh studio album, "Vindicate". The album has been receiving critical and fan acclaim since it was released on May 8. Kerrang! recently stated that: "BLACK VEIL BRIDES have never sounded better" and Blabbermouth called the latest album "…an exciting listen."

From the opening organ introduction and dramatic soliloquy of "Invocation To The Muse" to the emotive finale of "Eschaton", the band deliver one of the most ambitious chapters of their career. Singles — including "Bleeders", "Hallelujah", "Certainty", "Vindicate", "Revenger" (featuring MACHINE HEAD's Robb Flynn) and most-recently "Cut" (featuring Lilith Czar) — have already showcased the band's continued musical evolution while maintaining the theatrical intensity that has defined their sound. The band recently made headlines when the track "Woe & Pain" from "Vindicate" was used in the hype package between Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for "Wrestlemania 42". The track "Sorrow" was just seen during the broadcast of UFC "Fight Night".

Like their band name suggests, BLACK VEIL BRIDES evoke transcendent visions of an impenetrable hereafter, intermingling with a steely focus on the dark passions and elusive mysteries of the here and now. A romantic fantasy first summoned in a small town by founder Andy Biersack — a creative who was fascinated with death rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined). It wasn't until moving to Los Angeles that the unstoppable force the band is currently became finalized. The band (and its members Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton, Christian Coma) Instagram and Twitter accounts command close to 12 million followers between them. "The Phantom Tomorrow", the group's previous full-length album, went to No. 1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Their "Bleeders" single — through their new label home Spinefarm — propelled them to the top of the Active Rock radio charts. In the hearts and minds of their fans, the band represents an unwillingness to compromise and a resistance to critics (personal and professional),fueled by the same fire as the group's own heroes, the iconoclasts whose creative output, once dismissed, is now canonized.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner