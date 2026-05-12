Legendary THE WHO Singer ROGER DALTREY Announces 2026 U.S. Solo Tour 'A Great Night Out'

Rock legend Sir Roger Daltrey has announced a run of U.S. solo tour dates, celebrating his return two years after his widely praised semi-acoustic 2024 summer outing, and well-rested from the acclaimed THE WHO farewell tour which critics hailed as "a powerful reminder of just how vital the band is to the rock canon." The much-anticipated solo trek has been dubbed "A Great Night Out".

The tour will kick off August 23 at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Arizona and run through September, including a rare Daltrey performance at New York City's The Town Hall on September 27 and wrapping up in Medford, Massachusetts at the Chevalier Theatre on September 29 (see all dates below.)

The recently knighted rock stalwart will be backed by the same musical lineup he performed with on his 2024 tour, featuring a hand-picked ensemble of musicians: Simon Townshend on guitar, Billy Nicholls on mandolin, Jody Linscott on percussion, Doug Boyle on guitar, John Hogg on bass, Katie Jacoby on violin, Steve Weston on harmonica, Geraint Watkins on keyboards/accordion and Scott Devours on drums.

The 2026 dates will spotlight Daltrey's unmistakable voice and deep catalog, blending iconic selections from his remarkable solo material, reimagined cover songs and WHO rarities. Daltrey will be building on the momentum of his 2024 performances, which were widely celebrated for their acoustic intimacy, storytelling, and enduring vocal presence, with Daltrey also offering up renditions of songs seldom performed live by THE WHO or Daltrey.

The 2024 tour drew raves, with USA Today commenting, "Put Roger Daltrey on a stage and he's going to rock" and Forbes calling attention to the casual interplay of songs and stories delivered by a relaxed and funny Daltrey — "witty, charming, and engaging. An absolute masterclass…" The upcoming shows promise another fresh, revealing glimpse of the charismatic singer, with more banter and straight-shooting rapport as he continues to reign as one of rock's most commanding live performers.

Daltrey comments: "Well, it's one more for the road. After finishing THE WHO's final tour of the U.S., it's time for me as a solo artist to possibly do the same. After touring solo with different bands of musicians for the last 17 years, a less grueling life becomes more attractive, I'll see. With my present lineup of nine musicians, I have this opportunity to see your beautiful country and enjoy the hospitality you have shown me over so many years. I'll be off the backing tracks and always searching for different soundscapes to present the songs. It's a lot of fun and gives me the chance to have A Great Night Out."

Daltrey was honored with a knighthood by The Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle, this past December for his contribution to charity and music. Daltrey launched and curated the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts initiative at the Royal Albert Hall which has raised millions for the charity over the past 25 years.

Fans will have access to presale tickets with password "GREATNIGHT" beginning Wednesday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Local presales begin Thursday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time until 11:59 p.m. local time. Public on sale starts on Friday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time. For complete details, visit www.thewho.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

Inducted into the Rock And Hall Of Fame with THE WHO in 1990, Daltrey received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Grammy Foundation along with the band in 2001. Daltrey and THE WHO co-founder Pete Townshend received Kennedy Center Honors in 2008. Considered to have one of the most recognizable singing voices of all time, Planet Rock listeners voted Daltrey rock's fifth-greatest voice in music history. He also received stellar reviews for his unique 2018 autobiography, "Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite", with one critic describing it as how "the punk became rock's Godfather…" Known for his magnetic presence and rebellious creative spirit, Daltrey has also been an actor and film producer, with multiple roles in films, theatre, and television.

He's released ten solo studio albums, including the acclaimed discs "Daltrey", "Ride A Rock Horse", "One Of The Boys" and the 2018 release "As Long As I Have You", and such hit singles as "I'm Free", "Giving It All Away", "Without Your Love", "Free Me" and "After The Fire". His solo work has been compiled into two anthologies, "Martyrs And Madmen" (1997) and "Moonlighting" (2005). Queen Elizabeth awarded him a CBE for his service to music and charity in 2004.

Tour dates:

Aug. 23 - Mesa Arts Center - Mesa, AZ*

Aug. 24 - Yaamava' Theater - Highland, CA

Aug. 26 - Encore Theater - Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 28 - Encore Theater - Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 29 - Encore Theater - Las Vegas, NV

Sep. 01 - Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA^

Sep. 02 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA

Sep. 04 - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts - Santa Rosa, CA^

Sep. 05 - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV

Sep. 09 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Sep. 11 - Four Winds Casino - New Buffalo, MI

Sep. 12 - New Lenox Performing Arts Pavillion - New Lenox, IL

Sep. 15 - The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

Sep. 17 - Artpark - Lewiston, NY

Sep. 20 - The Big E (outdoor) - Springfield, MA

Sep. 22 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

Sep. 24 - The Theater at MGM National Harbor - Washington, DC

Sep. 25 - Parx Xcite Center - Bensalem, PA

Sep. 27 - The Town Hall - New York, NY

Sep. 29 - Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA

* already on sale

^ on sale at a later time

Photo credit: Fabrice Demessence (courtesy of Penny Guyon / Firefly Media)