BLACKBERRY SMOKE Drummer BRIT TURNER Dead At 57

March 4, 2024

Brit Turner, drummer for the acclaimed American rock band BLACKBERRY SMOKE, has died at the age of 57.

Turner had been battling glioblastoma — a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor — and underwent surgery in November 2022.

Brit's death was announced in a social media post from the band.

The statement reads: "It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother Brit Turner has moved on from this life.

"If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet. Brit was BLACKBERRY SMOKE's True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band.

"Brit has battled glioblastoma since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022 and fought every day.

"We ask for prayers for his family and band brothers. More information on arrangements will be forthcoming.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and been there for Brit and his family through this fight."

Last month, BLACKBERRY SMOKE's new album, "Be Right Here", debuted at No. 1 on the Current Country Albums chart, Americana/Folk Albums chart and Current Rock Albums chart as well as No. 4 on the Best-Selling Current Albums chart. The LP was helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) and was released to critical acclaim via 3 Legged Records/Thirty Tigers. It was recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A and Cobb's Georgia Mae in Savannah.

Throughout the band's prolific career, BLACKBERRY SMOKE has released seven studio albums. including 2021's "You Hear Georgia", which celebrated BLACKBERRY SMOKE's 20th anniversary as a group.

Since forming in 2001, BLACKBERRY SMOKE has continued to tour relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. In addition to their work as musicians, the band is deeply committed to charitable work and formed the Lana Turner Foundation, a non-profit supporting several national foundations committed to curing children's cancer. With these efforts, the band has raised over $1,000,000 to date benefitting children's cancer research.

Posted by Blackberry Smoke on Sunday, March 3, 2024

