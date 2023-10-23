BLINK-182 Drummer TRAVIS BARKER Gets His Own Wax Figure At MADAME TUSSAUDS In Las Vegas

BLINK-182 drummer Travis Barker has revealed his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. Named "Punk's First Superstar Drummer" by Rolling Stone, Travis Barker is celebrated as one of the greatest drummers of all time.

The figure is adorned in an outfit donated by Barker and is styled in one of his signature looks, an all-black outfit featuring a leather jacket, boots, pants and a studded belt. Barker's figure also features silver jewelry including nose rings, a chain necklace and a replicated wedding ring.

Barker sat down with the creative team, including sculptors, colorists, hairdressers and stylists, who took time to capture all the small things, taking more than 182 precise measurements of Barker's face and body, including his distinctive tattoos — which total more than 100 — to create true-to-life portraits. Each tattoo was closely documented at the sitting from 3D scan data and photos. Stenciling and coloring the tattoos on Travis's figure took approximately two weeks for the head and seven weeks for the body. Barker's wax twin is the most tatted figure ever created by Madame Tussauds.

"I'm honored, I'm flattered, I'm shocked. It looks so fucking real," said Barker.

For more than 25 years, Barker has graced the pop punk genre with the award-winning BLINK 182. In 2011, Barker released his debut solo album, "Give The Drummer Some". Since then, he has continued to work within a multitude of genres that span all types of collaborators. In addition to being the most sought after drummer on the planet, he's also a highly respected producer. In 2019, Barker established his own record label DTA Records in partnership with Elektra Music Group, and has signed talented artists such as JXDN and Avril Lavigne. Family has always come first in Barker's life - one of his biggest accomplishments is him being a father and he is expanding his family with a son on the way with wife Kourtney Kardashian — who has also been immortalized by Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

"So many of our customers grew up rocking out to BLINK-182, so we're so excited to bring Travis Barker's figure to Las Vegas for everyone to enjoy. And the attention to detail…have you seen these tattoos?" said marketing manager Linsey Stiglic. "We're incredibly thankful to work with talented studio artists that consistently deliver figures of legends, like Barker, with such extraordinary precision."

Madame Tussauds provides direct access to A-list celebrities, showcasing their impact on society and all aspects of entertainment including music. Fans are encouraged to leave roses by the stairs and meet Barker's wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas is the ultimate adult playground located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Take a ride on Miley's life size wrecking ball, bow down to Queen Beyoncé and mingle with the Marvel super hero crew. Raise a glass with Dwayne Johnson, see What's Poppin' with Jack Harlow and show off your best dance moves with Missy Elliott and Lizzo. It's the best of Vegas in one unforgettable place.

Photo courtesy of Madame Tussauds