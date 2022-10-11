BLINK-182 Reunites With TOM DELONGE For World Tour, New Album

Multi-platinum award-winning group BLINK-182 has announced its biggest tour ever, a colossal global outing with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years. Produced by Live Nation, the worldwide trek includes their first ever performances in Latin America along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024. The band will also drop their new single "Edging" this Friday, October 14, marking the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the U.S., including Lollapalooza alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake and the 2023 edition of We Were Young with GREEN DAY, among others.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. local time on blink182.com

Latin America with support from WALLOWS

March 11 - Tijuana, MX - Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 - Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Venue TBA

March 23-26 - Bogotá, Colombia - Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 - Monterrey, MX - Venue TBA

North America with support from TURNSTILE

May 4 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 - Chicago, IL - United Center*

May 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre*

May 16 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

May 20 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*

May 21 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*

May 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*

May 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center*

May 26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena*

May 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center*

Jun 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center*

Jun 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Jun 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*

Jun 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Jul 5 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

Jul 8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

Jul 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

Europe with support from THE STORY SO FAR ^

Sep 2 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena^

Sep 5 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena^

Sep 8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena^

Sep 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum^

Sep 16 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena^

Sep 20 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle^

Oct 2- Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena^

Oct 3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 - Paris, France - Accor Arena^

Oct 11 - London, UK - The O2^

Oct 14 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena^

Oct 21 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

BLINK-182 2024 tour dates:

Australia/New Zealand with support from RISE AGAINST !

Feb 9 - Perth, Western Australia - RAC Arena!

Feb 11 - Adelaide, South Australia - Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 - Melbourne, Victoria - Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 - Sydney, New South Wales - Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 - Brisbane, Queensland - Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena!

Feb 26 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Arena!

Since their humble beginnings nearly thirty years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, BLINK-182 have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich, having become one of the defining rock bands of their generation. According to The New York Times, "No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than BLINK-182."

DeLonge was a member of BLINK-182 from its 1995 debut album, "Cheshire Cat" through 2003's "Untitled", before leaving in 2005. He then rejoined the band in 2011 for the "Neighborhoods" LP, prior to departing again in 2015.

BLINK-182's two most recent albums — 2016's "California" and 2019's "Nine" — featured ALKALINE TRIO's Matt Skiba.

Tom has spent the last few years focusing on ANGELS & AIRWAVES before reconnecting with Mark after the latter beat cancer last year. Travis has collaborated with countless musicians and married Kourtney Kardashian.

While BLINK-182 have already racked up more than their fair share of platinum records and blockbuster singles, they are looking forward to their tenth studio album, due in 2023. With Delonge back after nearly a decade, fans can expect that electric onstage magic that the trio has delivered over the years.